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Greece proposes European Spectrum Union to raise billions for EU budget from 6G mobile - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece proposes European Spectrum Union to raise billions for EU budget from 6G mobile

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Greece Proposes European Spectrum Union to Raise Billions for EU Budget via 6G Spectrum

EU Budget Challenges and Innovative Financing Proposals

Greece's European Spectrum Union Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greece has proposed that European Union states should create a European Spectrum Union which could use some of the funds raised by future national sales of 6G mobile spectrum for technology investment, easing pressure on the bloc's budget.

Financial Scale and Planning Assumptions

"The potential initial financial scale could be around €12–15 billion," according to the proposal, developed by the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis and presented to EU ministers on Tuesday.

"At this stage, this is a planning assumption rather than an official valuation or forecast, and does not include any potential future contribution from selected 5G rights," it said.

Implications for the EU Budget

Addressing the 2028-2034 EU Budget

If the idea is accepted by the 27 countries making up the EU, the money could help ease the problem of how to finance the EU's 2028-2034 budget, proposed at €2 trillion - the main source of financing for all of the EU's main policies.

Budget Negotiations and New Challenges

Negotiations on the financing are tough, because the budget will have to deal with new challenges like more spending on defence and making Europe more competitive, while retaining most of the spending on old policies to support farming and cohesion.

Alternative Financing Options Under Consideration

Rejected and Supported Proposals

Among other new financing options, rejected by some countries and supported by others, is using a share of the cash that EU governments get from selling CO2 emissions permits to companies and a share of the tax on goods imported into the EU that were made in countries where climate policies are weaker than in the EU.

Additional Taxation Ideas

Other options include a tax on non-collected e-waste, a share of the tobacco excise duty and an annual lump-sum ​contribution from large firms operating and ​selling in the EU.

Further Proposals and Next Steps

Further proposals ⁠include a levy on extreme wealth, on digital services, online gambling and crypto asset capital gains. Ireland will now have to see which of these options, or a mix of them, has a chance to get unanimous ​support from all 27 EU countries by the next EU summit scheduled for October.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece’s euro‑zone finance chief Kyriakos Pierrakakis unveiled the plan to redirect some national 6G spectrum auction proceeds into an EU‑wide fund (“European Spectrum Union”), estimating initial revenues of €12–15 billion (planning assumption)
  • The funds aim to ease pressure on the massive €2 trillion EU long‑term budget for 2028‑2034, supporting new priorities like defence, digital innovation, and competitiveness, while preserving agriculture and cohesion policies
  • The proposal joins other own‑resource ideas under negotiation—including revenues from emissions trading, carbon border adjustments, e‑waste levies, tobacco duties, corporate contributions, and potentially digital services, crypto gains, online gambling—that must win unanimous approval ahead of the October EU summit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the European Spectrum Union proposal?
The European Spectrum Union is a Greek proposal for EU countries to pool future 6G spectrum sale revenues to support technology investment and ease the EU budget.
How much money could the European Spectrum Union raise?
The proposal estimates an initial financial scale of around €12–15 billion from 6G spectrum sales.
What is the purpose of raising funds through 6G spectrum sales?
Funds would help finance the EU's 2028-2034 budget and support technology investments, addressing budget pressures and new policy challenges.
Are there other financing options being considered for the EU budget?
Yes, options include using CO2 permit revenues, taxes on imported goods, e-waste, tobacco duties, and levies on wealth, digital services, gambling, and crypto capital gains.
When will a decision be made on these proposals?
EU countries aim to agree on financing options, including the Spectrum Union, by the next summit scheduled for October.

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