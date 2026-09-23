Greece Proposes European Spectrum Union to Raise Billions for EU Budget via 6G Spectrum

EU Budget Challenges and Innovative Financing Proposals

Greece's European Spectrum Union Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greece has proposed that European Union states should create a European Spectrum Union which could use some of the funds raised by future national sales of 6G mobile spectrum for technology investment, easing pressure on the bloc's budget.

Financial Scale and Planning Assumptions

"The potential initial financial scale could be around €12–15 billion," according to the proposal, developed by the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Kyriakos Pierrakakis and presented to EU ministers on Tuesday.

"At this stage, this is a planning assumption rather than an official valuation or forecast, and does not include any potential future contribution from selected 5G rights," it said.

Implications for the EU Budget

Addressing the 2028-2034 EU Budget

If the idea is accepted by the 27 countries making up the EU, the money could help ease the problem of how to finance the EU's 2028-2034 budget, proposed at €2 trillion - the main source of financing for all of the EU's main policies.

Budget Negotiations and New Challenges

Negotiations on the financing are tough, because the budget will have to deal with new challenges like more spending on defence and making Europe more competitive, while retaining most of the spending on old policies to support farming and cohesion.

Alternative Financing Options Under Consideration

Rejected and Supported Proposals

Among other new financing options, rejected by some countries and supported by others, is using a share of the cash that EU governments get from selling CO2 emissions permits to companies and a share of the tax on goods imported into the EU that were made in countries where climate policies are weaker than in the EU.

Additional Taxation Ideas

Other options include a tax on non-collected e-waste, a share of the tobacco excise duty and an annual lump-sum ​contribution from large firms operating and ​selling in the EU.

Further Proposals and Next Steps

Further proposals ⁠include a levy on extreme wealth, on digital services, online gambling and crypto asset capital gains. Ireland will now have to see which of these options, or a mix of them, has a chance to get unanimous ​support from all 27 EU countries by the next EU summit scheduled for October.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)