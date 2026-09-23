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EU could recoup third of US economic lead with bigger firms, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU could recoup third of US economic lead with bigger firms, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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ECB: Larger Firms Could Help EU Close Productivity Gap With U.S.

EU Productivity Gap and the Role of Large Firms

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union could close a third of its productivity gap with the United States if it had as many large companies, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, adding its voice to calls for reforms that make it easier for businesses to scale up.

European policymakers are trying to tackle the EU's economic underperformance relative to the United States, which is home to many of the world's largest companies and is leading the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Current Productivity Comparison

EU workers produce 20% less output per hour than their US counterparts, according to academic studies. They were almost on an even keel in 1995.

Impact of Firm Size Distribution

ECB staff found that if Europe had the same distribution of large and small firms as the United States – without changing how productive each type of company is – the productivity gap would shrink by roughly one-third.

Productivity Differences by Company Size

Large firms are significantly more productive than smaller ones. Companies with at least 250 employees generate an average of €86,800 in value added per worker annually, while firms with fewer than 10 employees produce less than half that amount.

Barriers to Productivity Growth in Europe

The ECB said Europe's weaker productivity performance also reflects lower innovation, fragmented regulation and less developed capital markets, all of which make it harder for companies to grow and compete internationally.

Proposed Solutions: The "EU Inc" Framework

The central bank backed the proposed "EU Inc" framework, an EU-wide corporate law regime aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border business activity.

Model and Potential Benefits

Modelled loosely on Delaware's corporate framework in the United States, EU Inc would create a single legal structure operating across the bloc, bypassing a patchwork of 27 national company law systems and dozens of corporate forms.

"EU Inc. has the potential to support the Single Market, by strengthening competition, innovation and productivity growth," the ECB said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • If the EU had as many large firms as the US, it could close about a third of its productivity gap with the US, without raising productivity of individual firms.
  • Large firms in the EU generate over twice the value added per worker vs micro‑firms; scaling up business size could yield substantial gains.
  • EU’s productivity drag stems from fragmented regulation, weaker innovation, and underdeveloped capital markets; the ‘EU Inc’ legal framework could reduce these barriers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much less productive are EU workers compared to US workers?
EU workers produce 20% less output per hour than their US counterparts, according to academic studies cited by the ECB.
What impact would having more large firms have on the EU's productivity gap?
If Europe matched the US in the distribution of large and small firms, its productivity gap with the US would shrink by about one-third.
What is the EU Inc framework proposed by the ECB?
EU Inc is a proposed EU-wide corporate law regime, modeled on Delaware's framework, aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border business and supporting growth.
What are some factors behind Europe's weaker productivity performance?
Lower innovation, fragmented regulation, and less developed capital markets make it harder for European firms to grow and compete internationally.
How do productivity levels compare between large and small companies in Europe?
European firms with at least 250 employees generate about €86,800 in value added per worker annually, while those with fewer than 10 employees produce less than half that amount.

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