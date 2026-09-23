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Lidl-owner among bidders for Tesco's Central European business, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lidl-owner among bidders for Tesco's Central European business, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Schwarz Group, Others Bid for Tesco's Central European Business

Overview of Bids and Strategic Implications

Sept 23 (Reuters) - German discount retailer Lidl's owner Schwarz Group is among the potential bidders for Tesco's <TSCO.L> Central European business as Britain's largest food retailer looks to retreat from overseas markets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Potential Bidders and Regional Scope

Here are some more details:

Key Interested Parties

• Dutch supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize and Polish discount retailer Biedronka also intend to bid for Tesco's continental European business, which spans stores in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Market Position and Strategic Fit

• Analysts view the grocery chain's 561 stores in Central Europe as an anomaly and contrary to its strategy to prioritise its home market.

• Tesco leads in market share for grocers in the UK, according to market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator, having invested heavily in the region.

Recent Performance and Market Challenges

• However, soft consumer sentiment amid the conflict in the Middle East has pressured Tesco's sales in the UK, where it reported slower sales growth for the first quarter.

• In July, media reports emerged that Tesco was considering the sale of its Central European operations, having divested nearly all of its overseas assets since 2015 to focus on its core UK market.

Advisers and Responses

• Tesco is working with Goldman Sachs and Citi as advisers for the sale, the FT report said.

• Schwarz Group, Ahold Delhaize, Biedronka and Citi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Goldman Sachs and Tesco declined to comment.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesco’s Central Europe arm spans 561 stores and generated about £4.5 billion in sales but only £115 million in adjusted operating profit last year, making it a low-margin outlier to its UK-focused strategy. (headlinesbriefing.com)
  • Bidders include Schwarz Group (owner of Lidl and Kaufland), Ahold Delhaize, and Poland’s Biedronka, with initial offers expected by end‑September; Hungary’s operations may be sold separately due to regulatory complexities. (headlinesbriefing.com)
  • Tesco is working with Goldman Sachs and Citi as advisers on the potential sale, continuing a trend of divesting overseas assets since 2015 to refocus on its core UK market. (headlinesbriefing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the bidders for Tesco's Central European business?
Potential bidders include Schwarz Group (Lidl's owner), Ahold Delhaize, and Polish retailer Biedronka.
Which countries are included in Tesco's Central European business?
Tesco's Central European operations cover Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
Why is Tesco considering selling its Central European business?
Analysts say these stores are an anomaly to Tesco’s strategy to focus on its core UK market.
Who is advising Tesco on the potential sale?
Goldman Sachs and Citi are acting as advisers for Tesco in the sale process.
How has Tesco's UK sales performance influenced its strategy?
Slower sales growth in the UK and soft consumer sentiment have pressured Tesco to prioritize its home market.

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