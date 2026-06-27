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Hezbollah rejects US-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal as 'surrender' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hezbollah rejects US-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal as 'surrender'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Hezbollah rejects US-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal as 'surrender'

Hezbollah and Lebanese Reactions to US-Brokered Security Agreement

By Jana Choukeir, Eman Abouhassira and Pesha Magid

June 27 (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected a U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel on Saturday a day after it was signed, describing it as a surrender to Israel.

Continued Hostilities Despite Agreements

In the latest example of ongoing hostilities despite repeated ceasefires and agreements, Israel launched a drone strike in Lebanon's south on Saturday.

Background and Details of the Security Agreement

More than a million Lebanese have been driven from their homes by a conflict that has run in parallel with the wider Iran war. Hezbollah and Iran say Washington pledged to end hostilities in Lebanon as part of its memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago to end the wider war.

Framework for Israeli Withdrawal

The framework agreed on Friday provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from some parts of southern Lebanon, alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army. But Israeli forces would be permitted to remain in an expanded security zone for the time being.

Hezbollah's Response and Criticism

In a statement, Qassem called it "null and void", and accused the Lebanese government of making unilateral concessions and undermining Lebanon's sovereignty.

He criticised provisions linking Israel's withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament, saying they effectively legitimised Israel's military presence and crossed "all red lines". 

Commitment to Armed Resistance

The group would continue its armed resistance, he added: "We did not leave the battlefield in the most difficult circumstances, and we will not leave it."

Wider Lebanese and Shi'ite Response

With hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, mainly Shi'ite Muslims, still unable to return to homes in Israeli-occupied areas, anger over the agreement spread beyond Hezbollah to Shi'ites more widely. The Amal movement of Lebanon's highest-ranking Shi'ite politician, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, denounced the agreement as unbalanced, and said it would entrench conditions favouring Israel.  

Israeli Government's Perspective

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz praised the framework agreement, saying it permits Israel to maintain its occupation of a so-called security zone in Lebanon and bars the return of displaced residents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech on Saturday, showed a map of the two 'pilot zones' that Israel had agreed to eventually hand over to the Lebanese army as part of the agreement. One of them was entirely outside of the area that Israeli troops occupy, while the other was on the edge of the expanded occupation area Israel announced last week.

Israeli Drone Strike on Lebanon

ISRAELI DRONE STRIKE ON LEBANON

Lebanon's state news agency said an Israeli drone struck Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Saturday. The area is outside the security zone shown on a map published by Israel of the territory its troops will continue to control.

The Israeli military told Reuters it had carried out the strike, using a drone, because it had no troops in the immediate area. It said it targeted an individual who posed a threat to its forces, without giving further details or evidence.

Alternative Proposals for Ending the Conflict

Qassem said the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding reached earlier this month, which guarantees Lebanon's territorial integrity, should serve as the basis for ending the conflict, rather than Friday's Washington agreement. 

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Eman Abouhassira in Dubai and Pesha Magid in Jerusalem; Editing by Peter Graff, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Qassem labeled the U.S.‑brokered framework between Lebanon and Israel as “null and void,” accusing the Lebanese government of making unilateral, sovereignty‑undermining concessions by linking Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah’s disarmament (lemonde.fr).
  • Hezbollah insists on the U.S.‑Iran memorandum of understanding signed June 17, which guarantees Lebanon’s territorial integrity and calls for a complete cessation of hostilities, as the proper basis for ending the conflict — rejecting the separately negotiated framework as illegitimate (theatlantic.com).
  • The U.S.‑brokered framework, unveiled June 26, includes phased Israeli withdrawal from two pilot zones south of the Litani River, deployment of the Lebanese army, humanitarian aid, and funds to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces — yet allows Israel to retain expanded security zones while long‑term implementation unfolds (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hezbollah's stance on the US-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal?
Hezbollah rejects the deal, calling it surrender to Israel and vowing to continue armed resistance.
What does the Israel-Lebanon security agreement entail?
The agreement includes phased Israeli withdrawal from parts of southern Lebanon and deployment of the Lebanese army, while Israeli forces remain in an expanded security zone for now.
Why does Hezbollah oppose the agreement?
Hezbollah claims the agreement undermines Lebanese sovereignty and legitimises Israel's military presence by linking withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament.
What recent events occurred after the signing of the agreement?
Israel launched a drone strike in southern Lebanon, targeting an individual it said posed a threat to its forces.
What alternative solution does Hezbollah support?
Hezbollah supports using the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, which guarantees Lebanon's territorial integrity, as the basis for ending the conflict.

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