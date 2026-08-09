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UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK announces nearly £130 million funding for zero-emission vehicle technology

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Zero-Emission Vehicles Automotive Technology

UK Commits Nearly £130 Million to Advance Zero-Emission Vehicle Technology

Government Funding Boosts Zero-Emission Vehicle Innovation

Overview of the Funding Announcement

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British government announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday, with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided by the industry.

Breakdown of Funding Allocation

• Nearly £50 million in government funding awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.

• A further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.

Government Statements and Commitments

• "Britain invented the modern motor industry and we're determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too," Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.

Future Targets for Zero-Emission Vehicles

• Britain is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • £130 million funding split roughly half public (£65 million) and half industry-backed.
  • £50 million targets zero‑emission vehicle tech development; £17 million supports nine connected/automated mobility projects (sensors, brake‑by‑wire, AI simulation).
  • The announcement aligns with UK's 2030 ban on new petrol/diesel car sales and 2035 full zero‑emission mandate, reinforcing industrial leadership ambition.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding has the UK government announced for zero-emission vehicle technology?
The UK government has announced nearly £130 million in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies, with almost £65 million in public funds and the remainder from industry partners.
What types of projects are being supported by the funding?
Projects include the development and scaling of zero-emission vehicle technologies, connected and automated mobility projects, and advancements in technologies such as sensors, brake-by-wire systems, and AI simulation.
What is the UK government's goal for zero-emission vehicles?
The UK aims to end sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel by 2030, requiring all new cars to be zero-emission by 2035.
Who announced the zero-emission vehicle funding?
Industry Minister Blair McDougall announced the funding in a statement on August 10.

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