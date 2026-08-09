UK Commits Nearly £130 Million to Advance Zero-Emission Vehicle Technology

Government Funding Boosts Zero-Emission Vehicle Innovation

Overview of the Funding Announcement

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British government announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday, with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided by the industry.

Breakdown of Funding Allocation

• Nearly £50 million in government funding awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.

• A further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.

Government Statements and Commitments

• "Britain invented the modern motor industry and we're determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too," Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.

Future Targets for Zero-Emission Vehicles

• Britain is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; editing by Barbara Lewis)