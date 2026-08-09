UK Commits Nearly £130 Million to Advance Zero-Emission Vehicle Technology
Government Funding Boosts Zero-Emission Vehicle Innovation
Overview of the Funding Announcement
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The British government announced nearly £130 million ($175 million) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday, with almost £65 million in public money and the rest provided by the industry.
Breakdown of Funding Allocation
• Nearly £50 million in government funding awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.
• A further £17 million injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.
Government Statements and Commitments
• "Britain invented the modern motor industry and we're determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too," Industry Minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.
Future Targets for Zero-Emission Vehicles
• Britain is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
(Reporting by William James; editing by Barbara Lewis)