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Crimea's Sevastopol imposes temporary power curbs to households - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Crimea's Sevastopol imposes temporary power curbs to households

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Sevastopol Limits Power to Households as Crimea Faces Fuel and Energy Shortages

Power and Fuel Crisis Deepens in Crimea

Sevastopol Imposes Power Restrictions

June 25 (Reuters) - Sevastopol has limited power supplies to households to avoid overloading the strained network, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea's largest city said on Thursday, as the Black Sea peninsula grapples with fuel and power shortages.

Additional Measures and Restrictions

Fuel Sales and Public Services

Crimean authorities have already suspended fuel sales to private motorists, while Sevastopol has introduced restrictions on operating hours for public transport, shops, cafes and street lights.

Background: Crimea's Political Status

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, though most countries do not recognise Moscow's authority over the region, which Kyiv has said it will never cede. Ukrainian attacks on logistics and energy facilities in Russia have interrupted its fuel supplies.

Authorities Urge Residents to Conserve Power

Governor's Appeal

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Moscow's governor of Sevastopol, which is home ​to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, urged people not to use powerful appliances.

"This measure is forced. It is necessary to relieve the overload on power grids outside our region in order to prevent an accident across the entire energy system," he said.

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks

He had said on Wednesday that the latest Ukrainian attacks had downed power supplies. Trolleybuses would not operate, he added, and parents should keep their children at home.

Ukraine said its drones had hit the main substation at the Sevastopol power plant.

Broader Implications of the Energy Crisis

Ukraine's Strategy

Ukraine has said its strategy of targeting Russian energy facilities with long-range drones is aimed at sapping a key source of Russia's war funds and showing Russians that the four-year conflict launched by Moscow is hitting closer to home.

Russian Response

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to sow discord among the Russian population.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drone strikes on June 24 targeted Sevastopol’s main electrical substation and energy facilities, causing citywide blackouts and prompting emergency power curbs. (hromadske.ua)
  • Crimean authorities had previously halted fuel sales to private motorists and imposed limits on public transport, retail, and street lighting to manage resource shortages. (theguardian.com)
  • Sevastopol’s governor warned that the power curbs were necessary to prevent system‑wide failures and urged residents to avoid using heavy appliances. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Sevastopol imposed power curbs for households?
Sevastopol has limited power supplies to households to avoid overloading the network amid ongoing fuel and energy shortages.
What other restrictions have Crimean authorities implemented?
Authorities have suspended fuel sales to private motorists and restricted operating hours for public transport, shops, cafes, and street lights.
How have Ukrainian attacks affected Crimea's energy situation?
Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure have interrupted fuel supplies and damaged key power facilities in Crimea.
Who is the governor of Sevastopol mentioned in the article?
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, is mentioned.
How is Sevastopol responding to the risk of power grid overload?
Residents are urged to avoid using powerful appliances and trolleybuses are not operating to relieve overload and prevent accidents.

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