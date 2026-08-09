REC/KPMG Survey: UK Jobs Market Stabilising as Permanent Hiring Recovers

UK Labour Market Trends and Survey Findings

Labour Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market showed tentative signs of stabilisation in July, when Andy Burnham became prime minister, as recruiters stopped shedding permanent staff, according to a survey on Monday that also showed a faster rise in starting salaries.

Permanent Job Placements End Downturn

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from ​the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body ⁠and accountants KPMG increased to 50.0 from 49.1, ending a 45-month downturn.

Business Confidence and Government Policies

"With a new government in place, businesses will be looking for signs that the new policies can translate into greater confidence to invest and hire," said Callum Licence, head of advisory at KPMG UK and Switzerland.

Key Survey Highlights

Temporary Staff and Vacancies

• The survey's temporary staff placements gauge came in at 51.9 in July, down ​from 52.7 ⁠in June

• Availability ⁠of temporary staff increased by the smallest amount since May 2023

• Temporary vacancies increased for first time in two years

Wage Growth and Economic Impact

• Wage growth in pay for people newly hired to permanent roles was its strongest in six months while those for temporary roles hit a 26-month high

• Bank of England policymakers are closely watching ‌pay ⁠pressures in the economy

Survey Methodology

• The survey was based ⁠on ​responses from a panel ​of around 400 recruitment agencies between July 9 and July ​27

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)