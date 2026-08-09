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UK's jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, REC/KPMG say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, REC/KPMG say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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REC/KPMG Survey: UK Jobs Market Stabilising as Permanent Hiring Recovers

UK Labour Market Trends and Survey Findings

Labour Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market showed tentative signs of stabilisation in July, when Andy Burnham became prime minister, as recruiters stopped shedding permanent staff, according to a survey on Monday that also showed a faster rise in starting salaries.

Permanent Job Placements End Downturn

The monthly ​gauge of permanent job placements from ​the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body ⁠and accountants KPMG increased to 50.0 from 49.1, ending a 45-month downturn.

Business Confidence and Government Policies

"With a new government in place, businesses will be looking for signs that the new policies can translate into greater confidence to invest and hire," said Callum Licence, head of advisory at KPMG UK and Switzerland.

Key Survey Highlights

Temporary Staff and Vacancies

• The survey's temporary staff placements gauge came in at 51.9 in July, down ​from 52.7 ⁠in June

• Availability ⁠of temporary staff increased by the smallest amount since May 2023

• Temporary vacancies increased for first time in two years

Wage Growth and Economic Impact

• Wage growth in pay for people newly hired to permanent roles was its strongest in six months while those for temporary roles hit a 26-month high

• Bank of England policymakers are closely watching ‌pay ⁠pressures in the economy

Survey Methodology

• The survey was based ⁠on ​responses from a panel ​of around 400 recruitment agencies between July 9 and July ​27

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Permanent placements index rose to 50.0 in July, marking no change and ending a 45‑month contraction trend, a signal of stabilisation in UK hiring. (kpmg.com)
  • Starting salaries for permanent hires accelerated to a six‑month high, while temporary role pay hit a 26‑month peak, intensifying wage pressure closely monitored by the Bank of England. (kpmg.com)
  • Temporary staffing surged, with temporary job placements and vacancies rising, though temporary candidate availability grew at the slowest pace since May 2023—suggesting improving balance in the labour supply. (kpmg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the REC/KPMG survey reveal about the UK jobs market in July?
The REC/KPMG survey indicates signs of stabilisation in the UK's labour market, with permanent staff placements ending a 45-month downturn.
How did starting salaries in the UK change in July?
Starting salaries for permanent roles saw their strongest increase in six months, while temporary roles reached a 26-month high.
What happened to temporary staff placements in July?
Temporary staff placements in July slightly decreased to 51.9 from 52.7 in June, though vacancies for temporary roles increased for the first time in two years.
How are businesses responding to the new government's policies?
Businesses are awaiting signs that new government policies will boost confidence to invest and hire more staff.
Why is the Bank of England monitoring pay pressures?
The Bank of England is closely watching pay pressures to assess their impact on the overall economy.

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