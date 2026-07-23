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Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Blackstone Private Credit Fund Sees Slower Withdrawal Requests in Q3

Investor Activity and Redemption Trends

Recent Decline in Withdrawal Requests

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Investor requests to withdraw from Blackstone's flagship private credit fund have fallen at the beginning of the third quarter after a period of higher demand to redeem, the world's largest alternative asset manager's president said on Thursday.

Comments from Blackstone Leadership

"It's early in the quarter but the redemptions in BCRED are down materially, which is positive," Jon Gray told analysts on a conference call, referring to the Blackstone Private Credit Fund which has around $80 billion in assets.

Comparison of Redemption Rates

Investors asked to pull 10% of shares in the second quarter, ‌compared with 7.9% in the previous quarter. Blackstone agreed to buy back 5%, the customary threshold for this kind of vehicle.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Arasu Kannagi Basil; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Redemption requests at BCRED hit 10% in Q2 2026, up from 7.9% in Q1, prompting Blackstone to cap repurchases at the customary 5%. (investing.com)
  • Jon Gray reported that early Q3 redemption activity is materially down, signaling improving investor sentiment. (bcred.com)
  • BCRED manages about $79–80 billion in private credit assets and continues to support liquidity demands within its structured repurchase framework. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trend in withdrawal requests for Blackstone's private credit fund?
Withdrawal requests have decreased at the beginning of the third quarter, indicating a slowdown in redemptions.
How much did investors request to withdraw in the second quarter?
Investors asked to pull 10% of shares in the second quarter.
What is the standard buyback threshold for the Blackstone Private Credit Fund?
Blackstone agreed to buy back 5%, which is the customary threshold for this type of fund.
Who commented on the fund's performance during the conference call?
Jon Gray, president of Blackstone, discussed the slowdown in redemptions during a conference call.

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