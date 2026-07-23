Blackstone Private Credit Fund Sees Slower Withdrawal Requests in Q3

Investor Activity and Redemption Trends

Recent Decline in Withdrawal Requests

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Investor requests to withdraw from Blackstone's flagship private credit fund have fallen at the beginning of the third quarter after a period of higher demand to redeem, the world's largest alternative asset manager's president said on Thursday.

Comments from Blackstone Leadership

"It's early in the quarter but the redemptions in BCRED are down materially, which is positive," Jon Gray told analysts on a conference call, referring to the Blackstone Private Credit Fund which has around $80 billion in assets.

Comparison of Redemption Rates

Investors asked to pull 10% of shares in the second quarter, ‌compared with 7.9% in the previous quarter. Blackstone agreed to buy back 5%, the customary threshold for this kind of vehicle.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Arasu Kannagi Basil; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )