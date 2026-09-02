GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
British government bond yields hit fresh 18-year high as oil prices rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

British government bond yields hit fresh 18-year high as oil prices rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets UK economy

British Bond Yields Soar to 18-Year Record as Oil Prices and Inflation Surge

Record-High Yields and Economic Impact

Market Reaction to Global Events

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British government bond yields hit fresh 18-year highs on Wednesday, tracking a broad global sell-off fueled by concerns about rising oil prices and inflation as the Iran war escalates.

10-Year Gilt Performance

The yield on 10-year gilts rose to its highest since June 2008 and was up 4 basis points at 5.268% shortly after 0700 GMT.

Implications for Public Finances

The rise in borrowing costs is adding to pressure on the public finances through higher debt servicing costs at a time when new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his finance minister John Healey are preparing for their first budget next month.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • 10‑year gilt yields hit highest level since June 2008 at about 5.27%, part of a global bond sell‑off spurred by oil‑led inflation fears amid Iran war escalation (brecorder.com)
  • UK long‑term borrowing costs, including 30‑year gilt yields, have surged to levels not seen since the late 1990s, amplifying pressure on fiscal buffers (hideme.live)
  • The rise in yields increases UK debt servicing costs at a time when public sector net debt stands near 95% of GDP (£2.99 tn) and annual interest payments already exceed £100 bn—squeezing fiscal space ahead of October’s Autumn Budget (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have British government bond yields reached an 18-year high?
Yields rose due to a global sell-off driven by concerns over rising oil prices and inflation as the Iran war escalates.
What is the current yield on 10-year UK government gilts?
The yield on 10-year gilts rose to 5.268%, the highest since June 2008.
How does the rise in bond yields impact UK public finances?
Higher bond yields increase borrowing costs, raising debt servicing expenses and adding pressure on the public finances.
Who are the key British government officials mentioned in the article?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Finance Minister John Healey are preparing for their first budget next month.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Volvo Cars June-August sales volumes down 7.4% year-on-year

Volvo Cars June-August sales volumes down 7.4% year-on-year

Image for Ryanair trims traffic target as fuel costs cloud winter outlook

Ryanair trims traffic target as fuel costs cloud winter outlook

Image for Dollar hits 7-week high, Middle East conflict and rate paths in focus

Dollar hits 7-week high, Middle East conflict and rate paths in focus

Image for BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair

BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair

Image for Russia's Putin renames planned 'Power of Siberia 2' pipeline to 'Power of Baikal' pipeline, minister says

Russia's Putin renames planned 'Power of Siberia 2' pipeline to 'Power of Baikal' pipeline, minister says

Image for Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's TT Electronics profit soars as turnaround efforts gain traction
UK's TT Electronics profit soars as turnaround efforts gain traction
Image for Sweden's election tightens with 11 days to go, TV4 poll shows
Sweden's election tightens with 11 days to go, TV4 poll shows
Image for German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say
German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say
Image for Russia divide resurfaces as AfD leads in Saxony-Anhalt
Russia divide resurfaces as AfD leads in Saxony-Anhalt
Image for Explainer-What's behind the selloff in world bond markets?
Explainer-What's behind the selloff in world bond markets?
Image for Italy's Lottomatica to take over Spain's Cirsa to create global betting player
Italy's Lottomatica to take over Spain's Cirsa to create global betting player
Image for Oil prices extend gains as US and Iran trade fresh strikes
Oil prices extend gains as US and Iran trade fresh strikes
Image for Bond selloff deepens as inflation risks, oil prices jolt markets
Bond selloff deepens as inflation risks, oil prices jolt markets
Image for Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields
Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields
Image for Morning Bid: Who will police the bond vigilantes?
Morning Bid: Who will police the bond vigilantes?
Image for Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says
Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says
Image for Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash
Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash
View All Finance Posts