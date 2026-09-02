British Bond Yields Soar to 18-Year Record as Oil Prices and Inflation Surge
Record-High Yields and Economic Impact
Market Reaction to Global Events
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British government bond yields hit fresh 18-year highs on Wednesday, tracking a broad global sell-off fueled by concerns about rising oil prices and inflation as the Iran war escalates.
10-Year Gilt Performance
The yield on 10-year gilts rose to its highest since June 2008 and was up 4 basis points at 5.268% shortly after 0700 GMT.
Implications for Public Finances
The rise in borrowing costs is adding to pressure on the public finances through higher debt servicing costs at a time when new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his finance minister John Healey are preparing for their first budget next month.
(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)