Lottomatica Set to Acquire Cirsa, Forming Major European Betting Firm

Details of the Lottomatica and Cirsa Merger

Acquisition Announcement

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italian betting firm Lottomatica said on Wednesday it would take over Spain's Cirsa to create a combined entity whose top shareholder would be U.S. private equity firm Blackstone.

Structure of the Combined Entity

Stock Exchange Listings

The combined company, to be listed on Euronext Milan and Spanish stock exchanges, will be created by Lottomatica absorbing the Spanish gambling firm, with Cirsa shareholders receiving 0.668 new Lottomatica share per one Cirsa share.

Shareholder Breakdown

Lottomatica shareholders are expected to own 67.5% of the resulting company, with Cirsa's main shareholder Blackstone owning about 24% of it, the biggest individual shareholder.

Key Stakeholders

(Reporting by Anna Uras and Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)