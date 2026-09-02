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Italy's Lottomatica to take over Spain's Cirsa to create combined betting company - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Lottomatica to take over Spain's Cirsa to create combined betting company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Lottomatica Set to Acquire Cirsa, Forming Major European Betting Firm

Details of the Lottomatica and Cirsa Merger

Acquisition Announcement

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italian betting firm Lottomatica said on Wednesday it would take over Spain's Cirsa to create a combined entity whose top shareholder would be U.S. private equity firm Blackstone.

Structure of the Combined Entity

Stock Exchange Listings

The combined company, to be listed on Euronext Milan and Spanish stock exchanges, will be created by Lottomatica absorbing the Spanish gambling firm, with Cirsa shareholders receiving 0.668 new Lottomatica share per one Cirsa share.

Shareholder Breakdown

Lottomatica shareholders are expected to own 67.5% of the resulting company, with Cirsa's main shareholder Blackstone owning about 24% of it, the biggest individual shareholder.

Key Stakeholders

(Reporting by Anna Uras and Javi West Larrañaga, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Lottomatica will absorb Cirsa via a binding cross‑border merger; Cirsa shareholders receive 0.668 new Lottomatica shares per Cirsa share
  • The combined entity will be dual‑listed in Milan and Spain; Lottomatica shareholders to hold ~67.5%, Cirsa shareholders ~32.5%, with Blackstone owning ~24%
  • The merger aims to establish a world‑leading gambling operator with dominant positions in Italy and Spain

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of Lottomatica's acquisition of Cirsa?
The acquisition aims to create a combined betting company, making Lottomatica and Cirsa a major player in the European gambling market.
Who will be the top shareholder after the Lottomatica-Cirsa merger?
After the merger, U.S. private equity firm Blackstone, Cirsa’s main shareholder, will become the largest individual shareholder.
How will Cirsa shareholders benefit from the acquisition?
Cirsa shareholders will receive 0.668 new Lottomatica shares for every one Cirsa share they own.
Where will the new combined company be listed?
The combined company will be listed on the Euronext Milan and Spanish stock exchanges.
What percentage of the new company will Lottomatica shareholders own?
Lottomatica shareholders are expected to own 67.5% of the resulting company after the merger.

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