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Hungary government reports Orban-era IT contracts to police - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary government reports Orban-era IT contracts to police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Corruption

Hungary Reports Orban-Era IT Contracts Over Suspected Misuse of Public Funds

Investigation into Educational Software Purchases and Alleged Corruption

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's government said on Thursday it sent a report to police about the suspected misuse of public funds during purchases of educational software made by the previous administration of Viktor Orban.

Government Response and Anti-Corruption Measures

Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who ousted nationalist premier Orban in April elections, has pledged to clamp down on corruption and set up an independent body to probe alleged graft ‌under Orban. Orban ​has denied any wrongdoing.

Review of IT Contracts

Magyar's Minister of Science and Technology, Zoltan Tanacs, said on Thursday his staff had reviewed IT contracts dating back to 2019, and had raised questions about more than 100 billion forints ($316.07 million) spent on educational software.

Findings from the Review

"The findings showed a lack of competition, monopolistic systems ... poor quality, and institutions exposed to this situation and unjustifiably high prices," Tanacs told a briefing.

"The state made using these software systems compulsory ... and then schools and institutions had no choice," Tanacs added.

European Union's Financial Involvement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in May the EU would unlock €16.4 billion ($18.76 billion) of money for Budapest that had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

($1 = 316.3900 forints)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • New Prime Minister Péter Magyar is cracking down on corruption, referring Orban-era IT contracts to police over misuse of public funds and non-competitive procurement (~HUF 100 billion) (internazionale.it)
  • The EU, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has agreed to unlock €16.4 billion of frozen recovery and cohesion funds pending reforms, including joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (marketscreener.com)
  • Magyar’s moves include setting up independent anti-corruption probes and aligning with EU anti-graft frameworks, signifying a sharp break from Orban-era state capture and cronyism (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Hungary government report to the police?
The government reported suspected misuse of public funds during the purchase of educational software made under the previous Orban administration.
Who initiated the investigation into Orban-era IT contracts?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his administration initiated the investigation into IT contracts dating back to 2019.
How much money is involved in the suspected misuse?
More than 100 billion forints ($316.07 million) spent on educational software are under scrutiny.
What issues were found with the educational IT contracts?
The contracts showed a lack of competition, monopolistic systems, poor quality, and unjustifiably high prices.
What is the EU's involvement in Hungary's corruption investigation?
The EU agreed to unlock €16.4 billion for Budapest after concerns about corruption were addressed.

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