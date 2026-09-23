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Global gas market pricing prolonged tightness due to Iran war, IGU executive says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global gas market pricing prolonged tightness due to Iran war, IGU executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy LNG Europe

Global Gas Prices Remain Elevated as Iran Conflict Prolongs Market Tightness

By Marwa Rashad

Impact of Iran Conflict on Global Gas Markets

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global gas markets are increasingly pricing in tight supplies well beyond winter as the Iran war disrupts Gulf liquefied natural gas exports and complicates Europe's efforts to rebuild gas inventories, a top industry executive said.

Europe and Asia Compete for LNG Supplies

The outlook comes as Europe competes with Asia for LNG cargoes while attempting to refill storage sites ahead of winter, amid continued uncertainty over the conflict's impact on exports from Qatar, one of the world's largest LNG suppliers.

Forward Gas Prices and Market Expectations

Forward gas prices suggest traders expect elevated prices and supply risks to persist through next summer before easing, according to Menelaos Ydreos, secretary general of the International Gas Union (IGU), whose members represent more than 90% of the global gas market.

"The market right now is saying that they see the conflict getting prolonged," Ydreos told Reuters.

Futures Curves and Storage Strategies

Current futures curves indicate markets expect tight conditions to continue into next year, a marked shift from a few months ago when traders expected prices to ease after winter, he said.

"Europe is starting to outbid Asia because they need to refill storage levels," Ydreos said, adding that the current crisis differs from the energy shock that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 because it is affecting multiple regions at the same time.

"There is some short-term demand destruction. The question is whether it rebounds after everything settles or whether there are some longer-term implications around policy," Ydreos said.

Additional Uncertainties and Policy Challenges

Russian LNG Ban and Supply Risks

Additional uncertainty stems from Europe's planned ban on Russian LNG imports from January.

Russian cargoes currently heading to Europe would likely find alternative buyers, potentially at lower prices. But any disruption to those flows would add further strain to a market already grappling with concerns over Middle East supply, Ydreos said.

Balancing Climate Goals with Energy Security

European policymakers are also wrestling with how to balance climate goals with energy security and affordability, he said, adding that the European Commission should consider easing some implementation requirements while keeping emissions-reduction targets intact.

"We're for regulations, but they have to be achievable, practical and incentivise compliance," he said. "If regulations go far beyond that and make it extremely difficult for the industry to comply, they'll look for other regions to send their product."

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Iran conflict blocking the Strait of Hormuz—historically carrying ~20% of global LNG—has severely constrained exports, forcing Europe into direct competition with Asia and pushing storage refill costs higher (opis.com)
  • Europe’s gas storage remains well below historic targets—currently around the low 50% range—making it unlikely to reach 80–90% capacity before winter, increasing vulnerability to price shocks (lemonde.fr)
  • Futures markets show expectations of tight supply conditions persisting into next summer, marking a departure from earlier assumptions of post‑winter easing (opis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global gas markets expecting prolonged tightness?
Disruptions in Gulf LNG exports due to the Iran war are causing traders to anticipate continued tight supplies into next year.
How is Europe affected by the current LNG supply situation?
Europe faces challenges in refilling gas storage, competing with Asia for LNG cargoes, and dealing with additional supply uncertainties.
What impact does the Iran war have on LNG exports?
The conflict is disrupting exports from Gulf nations, including Qatar, complicating supply chains and market expectations.
What are the potential policy implications for European energy markets?
Policymakers must balance climate goals with energy security, potentially adjusting implementation requirements to maintain affordability.
How does the current gas crisis differ from the one in 2022?
Unlike the Russia-Ukraine crisis which affected mainly Europe, the current crisis impacts multiple regions simultaneously.

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