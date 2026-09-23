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BofA forecasts two BoE rate hikes as energy prices stoke inflation concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BofA forecasts two BoE rate hikes as energy prices stoke inflation concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Bank of America Sees Two UK Rate Hikes as Energy Prices Fuel Inflation Outlook

Bank of America’s Revised Interest Rate Forecast Amid Energy Price Surge

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America Global Research became the latest brokerage to expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates twice over the next six months, as higher energy prices raise the risk of persistent inflation.

Details of the Expected Rate Hikes

In a note on Wednesday, the brokerage said it expects the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points in November and February, reversing its previous forecast for rates to remain unchanged before a cut in November 2027.

Influence of Recent BoE Meeting and Market Sentiment

The shift follows last week's BoE meeting where policymakers struck a firmer tone on inflation risks, particularly those stemming from a recent surge in oil and natural gas prices, prompting brokerages Barclays, UBS Global Research and J.P. Morgan to forecast rate hikes.

Comparison with Other Major Central Banks

The BoE stood out among major central banks this month, keeping rates unchanged while the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan opted to raise borrowing costs.

Inflation Risks and Economic Impact

"We expect the passthrough of the energy shock to domestic inflation and second round effects to remain somewhat contained, but risks are on the upside," BofA economists said in a note.

The brokerage said inflation staying near 4% early next year could fuel wage growth and broader domestic price pressures, increasing the risk that policymakers tighten policy further.

Market Expectations and Future Outlook

Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a BoE rate hike in November, with another increase expected in December, according to LSEG data.

Despite the revised outlook, BofA said markets may be pricing in too much tightening, as it expects only two rate hikes before the BoE begins cutting rates in 2028, ultimately bringing the rate back to 3.5%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Bank of America has reversed its earlier forecast—now sees two 25‑bp BoE rate hikes (Nov 2026 & Feb 2027), owing to energy‑driven inflation risks. (coindesk.cc)
  • BofA flags that inflation near 4% next year could spur wage growth and broader domestic price pressures, raising the risk of further tightening. (coindesk.cc)
  • Markets agree: LSEG pricing shows roughly 63%–66% chance of a November hike, and tools like BoE Watch project about four hikes priced in across the next nine meetings. (coindesk.cc)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the predicted Bank of England rate hikes expected?
The rate hikes are predicted for November and February, according to Bank of America Global Research.
How are energy prices impacting inflation and policy decisions?
A surge in energy prices, especially oil and natural gas, is contributing to higher inflation risks and influencing rate hike forecasts.
What is the market expectation for BoE rate hikes according to LSEG data?
Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a BoE rate hike in November, with another increase expected in December.

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