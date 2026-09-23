Ryanair to Receive First Boeing 737 MAX 10 Jets in Spring 2025
Ryanair's Fleet Expansion Plans
Delivery Timeline for 737 MAX 10 Jets
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to receive its first 15 737 MAX 10 jets next Spring, group CEO Michael O'Leary told reporters on Wednesday, with certification of the aircraft due in the next few weeks.
Details of Ryanair's Boeing Orders
Current and Future Orders
Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, ordered 150 MAX 10s in 2023, with options for another 150. The airline already operates high-density 737 MAX 8s.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Joanna Plucińska, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)