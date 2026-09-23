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Ryanair expects to receive first 737 MAX 10 aircraft in spring - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair expects to receive first 737 MAX 10 aircraft in spring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Ryanair to Receive First Boeing 737 MAX 10 Jets in Spring 2025

Ryanair's Fleet Expansion Plans

Delivery Timeline for 737 MAX 10 Jets

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to receive its first 15 737 MAX 10 jets next Spring, group CEO Michael O'Leary told reporters on Wednesday, with certification of the aircraft due in the next few weeks.

Details of Ryanair's Boeing Orders

Current and Future Orders

Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, ordered 150 MAX 10s in 2023, with options for another 150. ​The airline already operates high-density 737 MAX 8s.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Joanna Plucińska, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Boeing’s 737‑10 has completed its final planned certification flight and is expected to be certified imminently, paving the way for Ryanair’s spring 2027 deliveries (boeing.com)
  • Ryanair placed a landmark order in May 2023 for 150 firm 737 MAX 10s plus 150 options, scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2033, significantly expanding its low‑cost, fuel‑efficient fleet (corporate.ryanair.com)
  • The new MAX 10s offer up to 228 seats (about 20 % more than 737‑800s) while burning roughly 20 % less fuel and emitting less noise, reinforcing Ryanair’s cost‑efficiency and environmental strategy (corporate.ryanair.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ryanair receive its first 737 MAX 10 aircraft?
Ryanair expects to receive its first 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in Spring 2025.
How many 737 MAX 10 jets has Ryanair ordered?
Ryanair ordered 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets in 2023, with options for another 150.
Is the certification of the 737 MAX 10 jets complete?
The certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 is expected in the next few weeks.
What other types of aircraft does Ryanair operate?
Ryanair already operates high-density Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
Who is the CEO of Ryanair Group?
Michael O'Leary is the CEO of Ryanair Group.

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