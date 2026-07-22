GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-EU to review airline ownership rules, threatening easyJet bids - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-EU to review airline ownership rules, threatening easyJet bids

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Banking

EU to Review Airline Ownership Rules as easyJet Faces U.S. Buyout Bids

By Joanna Plucinska, Julia Payne and Alessandro Parodi

EU Considers Stricter Airline Ownership Regulations Amid easyJet Takeover Bids

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Union is preparing a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of carriers, an EU official said, a move that could complicate U.S. bids for low-cost airline easyJet.

Protecting Strategic Autonomy in the Airline Industry

The EU review, previously unreported, would "protect strategic autonomy" to ensure control of regional carriers remains within the bloc, the official said. It comes amid a bidding war between two U.S. investment firms for the control of major European budget airline easyJet, which is likely to test the limits of EU rules that demand 51% local ownership.

Concerns Over Foreign Control

"This is to ensure that foreign investors don't have full control," the official told Reuters, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. "We need to make sure we have sufficient headroom when it comes to control."

easyJet Buyout Offers and Ownership Challenges

EasyJet earlier this month backed a £5.7 billion ($7.65 billion) offer by Apollo Global Management, which trumped an earlier £5.5 billion bid by Castlelake, but did not explain how it plans to meet EU majority ownership requirements, a key hurdle for any non-EU acquisition of a European airline.

Potential Precedent for Private Equity in European Airlines

If the deal went through, it could set an important precedent for European airlines, opening the door to private equity buyouts in a closely regulated industry where takeovers usually involve another carrier, often with government backing.

Details of the Upcoming EU Review

The official said that the review, likely in the autumn, would look to clarify which kinds of corporate structures were allowed, especially around control and ownership.

Regulatory Communication and Industry Concerns

The official said Apollo, Castlelake and easyJet had not spoken to the European regulators about the details of their proposed deals. 

EasyJet and Apollo declined to comment. Castlelake did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Enforcement of Existing Rules

"The concern is that the industry is on the wrong foot, thinking that we no longer enforce the rules strictly. People will go down the wrong alley because there's a wrong perception," the official added.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in Farnborough, Julia Payne in Brussels, Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Joe Brock and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • EU rules mandate EU nationals must own and effectively control >50% of airlines to hold operating licences under Regulation (EC) No 1008/2008 (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Both Apollo and Castlelake face regulatory uncertainty over satisfying effective control requirements—even structures involving EU vehicles or executives may not suffice (disruptionbanking.com)
  • The EU’s enhanced foreign investment screening and upcoming review underscore increasing emphasis on ‘strategic autonomy’ in flagship aviation assets, potentially foiling non‑EU acquisitions (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU reviewing airline ownership rules?
The EU aims to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of European airlines and to protect strategic autonomy within the bloc.
How could the EU review impact the easyJet acquisition bids?
The review may complicate bids by U.S. investment firms for easyJet, as it could reinforce or clarify requirements for majority EU ownership.
What are the current EU airline ownership requirements?
EU rules require that at least 51% of an airline's ownership remains within the European Union to prevent foreign control.
Who are the main bidders for easyJet?
Apollo Global Management and Castlelake, both U.S. investment firms, are bidding for control of easyJet.
When is the EU expected to conduct the review on airline ownership?
The EU review is likely to take place in the autumn, according to an EU official.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BNP Paribas Italy in talks with unions over workers' protections in planned overhaul

BNP Paribas Italy in talks with unions over workers' protections in planned overhaul

Image for Rheinmetall studying options after TKMS drops interest in GNYK shipyard, CEO says

Rheinmetall studying options after TKMS drops interest in GNYK shipyard, CEO says

Image for BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes as part of expansion plan

BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes as part of expansion plan

Image for Leonardo CEO says deadline for new country to join GCAP should be next year

Leonardo CEO says deadline for new country to join GCAP should be next year

Image for Analysis-From battlefield to bureaucracy, Ukraine's new military chief faces tests

Analysis-From battlefield to bureaucracy, Ukraine's new military chief faces tests

Image for Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns

Hungarian chief prosecutor Nagy resigns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say
Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say
Image for Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says
Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says
Image for EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal
EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal
Image for Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks
Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks
Image for Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says
Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says
Image for Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 
Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 
Image for Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Image for Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Image for Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Image for TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
Image for Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Image for Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
View All Finance Posts