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BermudAir orders 10 Airbus A220 planes as part of expansion plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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BermudAir Orders 10 Airbus A220 Planes to Double Routes and Expand Fleet

BermudAir's Strategic Expansion and Fleet Modernization

By David Shepardson

FARNBOROUGH, England July 22 (Reuters) - BermudAir is ordering 10 Airbus A220 airplanes as it plans new routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos, the startup airline said Wednesday.

CEO Insights on Growth and Market Opportunities

"The performance characteristics of the A220 enable us to open up more markets and to expand our footprint," BermudAir CEO and founder Adam Scott said in an interview, adding the airline plans to more than double its current 11 routes by the end of the year.

Fleet Expansion Details

The order for A220-300 was signed at the Farnborough airshow. The carrier serving Bermuda has been in operation since 2023. BermudAir said it plans to add up to 20 A220 aircraft by 2030 and eventually replace its Embraer 190 fleet.

Competitive Landscape

BermudAir faces competition from U.S. carriers such as JetBlue, American and United on New York flights, but some of the new routes do not have significant competition.

Customer Experience and Service Enhancements

Scott said the carrier is focused on improving the experience of customers.

"We're winning those customers because we actually just do something that is that's very different," Scott said.

New Routes and Service Upgrades

The new routes include six to Turks and Caicos, with service from Newark, Boston, Baltimore-Washington, Raleigh-Durham, Fort Lauderdale and St Petersburg/Tampa, and five new routes to Belize. The airline is also expanding seasonal service to Anguilla.

The airline plans to add wifi, which its current planes do not have.

Challenges of Launching a New Airline

Starting an airline is not easy, he added. "You've got to be very determined. You got to be committed to it," Scott said. "It's steady wins the race."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The order for 10 A220‑300 aircraft, booked in March via affiliated company Odyssey, was publicly announced on July 22, 2026, at the Farnborough Airshow (devdiscourse.com).
  • BermudAir targets network growth into underserved regional markets—such as Belize, Anguilla, and Turks and Caicos—from U.S. east‑coast cities, while more than doubling its route count by end of year (airinsight.com).
  • The A220’s fuel efficiency, range, and performance at constrained airports make it pivotal for BermudAir’s expansion strategy; the airline plans up to 20 A220s by 2030 and will gradually replace its Embraer 190 fleet (airinsight.com).
  • This order marks BermudAir’s first direct purchase of Airbus aircraft and aligns with strong global momentum for the A220—for context, AirAsia recently placed a record‑breaking order for 150 A220‑300s worth around US$19 billion (airinsight.com).
  • As of mid‑2026, the A220 programme shows robust adoption: over 1,100 firm orders globally with more than 500 delivered across operators, while BermudAir joins a growing list of carriers deploying the modern, efficient jet (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus A220 planes has BermudAir ordered?
BermudAir has ordered 10 Airbus A220 airplanes as part of its expansion plan.
What new destinations will BermudAir serve with its fleet expansion?
BermudAir plans to add new routes to Bermuda, Anguilla, Belize, and Turks and Caicos with its expanded Airbus fleet.
When was BermudAir established and what is its current fleet?
BermudAir has been operating since 2023 and currently flies Embraer 190 aircraft, which it plans to replace with Airbus A220s.
What is BermudAir's strategy for competing with U.S. airlines?
BermudAir focuses on customer experience and unique services to compete with U.S. carriers like JetBlue, American, and United.
Will BermudAir add wifi to its planes?
Yes, BermudAir plans to add wifi to its new planes, as its current fleet does not have this feature.

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