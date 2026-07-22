Rheinmetall Reviews GNYK Shipyard Strategy After TKMS Withdrawal
Rheinmetall's Response to TKMS Withdrawal from GNYK Shipyard Acquisition
Background of the GNYK Shipyard Acquisition Interest
DUESSELDORF, July 22 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said on Wednesday that the German defence firm is analysing the situation after rival TKMS said it is no longer interested in acquiring the GNYK shipyard that both companies had expressed interest in.
Statements from Key Stakeholders
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)