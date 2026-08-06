Glanbia Ups Profit Outlook as Demand for Protein Products Soars on Weight-Loss Trend
Glanbia's Financial Performance and Market Trends
By Padraic Halpin
Profit Forecast and Earnings Growth
DUBLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nutrition supplement maker Glanbia hiked its full-year profit forecast on Thursday following bumper demand for its protein products, including from customers using them in tandem with weight-loss drugs.
- The Irish company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 17% to 20% at constant currencies this year after EPS jumped 30% in the first half. It had guided in late April that it would hit the upper end of a 7% to 11% range.
- Shares in the Irish company, which have almost doubled in price in the last year, were 6.1% higher at €23.9 at 1100 GMT.
Revenue Growth Across Nutrition Divisions
- Glanbia now sees higher-than-expected revenue growth across all three of its nutrition divisions, led by its main Optimum Nutrition brand, where first-half sales rose 25% even as it hiked the price of products twice since November.
Protein Products and Weight-Loss Drug Users
- Protein powders and shakes, traditionally popular with gym goers, have become more visible on supermarket shelves and are among the products consumed by GLP-1 weight-loss drug users advised to add to their protein intake.
Impact of GLP-1 Usage on Protein Demand
- "It's difficult to correlate exactly but certainly the increase in demand for protein in whatever format has been driven in some way by the significant increase in GLP-1 usage," Glanbia finance chief Mark Garvey told Reuters.
Whey Costs and Future Price Hikes
- The additional demand has exacerbated a rise in the cost of whey — a key ingredient in protein products — by gobbling up any new supply. Glanbia expects a double-digit percentage rise in whey costs for the rest of 2026 and into 2027, Garvey said.
- Optimum Nutrition consumers will face another price hike this quarter, which Glanbia expects to temper demand growth slightly in the second half.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Mark Potter)