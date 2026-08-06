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Finance

Glanbia hikes profit forecast as weight-loss drugs boost demand for protein products

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Glanbia Ups Profit Outlook as Demand for Protein Products Soars on Weight-Loss Trend

Glanbia's Financial Performance and Market Trends

By Padraic Halpin

Profit Forecast and Earnings Growth

DUBLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nutrition supplement maker Glanbia hiked its full-year profit forecast on Thursday following bumper demand for its protein products, including from customers using them in tandem with weight-loss drugs.

  • The Irish company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 17% to 20% at constant currencies this year after EPS jumped 30% in the first half. It had guided in late April that it would hit the upper end of a 7% to 11% range.
  • Shares in the Irish company, which have almost doubled in price in the last year, were 6.1% higher at €23.9 at 1100 GMT.

Revenue Growth Across Nutrition Divisions

  • Glanbia now sees higher-than-expected revenue growth across all three of its nutrition divisions, led by its main Optimum Nutrition brand, where first-half sales rose 25% even as it hiked the price of products twice since November.

Protein Products and Weight-Loss Drug Users

  • Protein powders and shakes, traditionally popular with gym goers, have become more visible on supermarket shelves and are among the products consumed by GLP-1 weight-loss drug users advised to add to their protein intake.
Impact of GLP-1 Usage on Protein Demand
  • "It's difficult to correlate exactly but certainly the increase in demand for protein in whatever format has been driven in some way by the significant increase in GLP-1 usage," Glanbia finance chief Mark Garvey told Reuters.

Whey Costs and Future Price Hikes

  • The additional demand has exacerbated a rise in the cost of whey — a key ingredient in protein products — by gobbling up any new supply. Glanbia expects a double-digit percentage rise in whey costs for the rest of 2026 and into 2027, Garvey said.
  • Optimum Nutrition consumers will face another price hike this quarter, which Glanbia expects to temper demand growth slightly in the second half.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs are driving increased protein demand, a key tailwind for Glanbia’s Optimum Nutrition and Nutrition divisions (glanbia.com)
  • Glanbia raised its full‑year adjusted EPS growth forecast to 17–20%, up from its April guidance of 7–11% constant‑currency (glanbia.com)
  • Rising whey costs are expected to continue into 2027, prompting more price increases and potentially slowing demand growth in H2 (stockopedia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Glanbia's earnings per share grow?
Glanbia expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 17% to 20% at constant currencies after a 30% jump in the first half.
What is driving the increased demand for protein products?
The rise in demand is partly driven by the growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, as users are advised to increase their protein intake.
How has Glanbia responded to cost increases in whey?
Glanbia expects double-digit percentage rises in whey costs for 2026 and 2027 and plans another price hike on Optimum Nutrition products.
Which Glanbia brand led revenue growth?
The Optimum Nutrition brand led revenue growth, with first-half sales rising by 25%.

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