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TotalEnergies' offshore project in Suriname on track for first output in mid-2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies' offshore project in Suriname on track for first output in mid-2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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TotalEnergies' $12B Suriname Offshore Oil Project On Track for 2028 Output

Suriname's Ambitious Offshore Oil Development

Project Overview and Progress

PARAMARIBO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies and its partners in the $12 billion GranMorgu offshore oil and gas project in Suriname are on track to inaugurate output in mid-2028, the head of state-run Staatsolie, Annand Jagesar, said on Saturday during a tour to oversee the development's progress.

"Together, we are not only developing an energy project, we are writing a new chapter in Suriname's history," said Jagesar during the event in Paramaribo, the capital of the small South American nation.

Suriname's Aspirations in the Oil Sector

Suriname is seeking to follow neighbouring Guyana's transformation into a major oil producer through offshore developments led by international energy companies.

Resource Discoveries and Estimates

While plenty of oil and gas deposits have been discovered in Suriname's waters since 2019, the country still awaits its first offshore oil and gas output. Wood Mackenzie in 2024 estimated Suriname's discovered resources at more than 2.4 billion barrels of oil and liquids and more than 12.5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Investment and Project Details

Companies involved in the project - TotalEnergies, Staatsolie and APA Corp - have already spent about 50% of total investment planned, said TotalEnergies' chairman Patrick Pouyanne. GranMorgu will be the first developing Suriname's vast offshore resources.

Infrastructure and Technology

Well head components, tubing hangers and other materials manufactured in Malaysia are due to be installed soon to control the flow of oil and gas back to the platform via a network of underwater subsea architecture and pipelines, executives said.

Block 58: Strategic Location

The project is located in a large offshore area comprising 1.4 million acres known as Block 58. The block has been closely watched as it is adjacent to Exxon Mobil's massive Stabroek block in Guyana.

Future Prospects and Expansion

Jagesar also said he hopes to expand the country's offshore oil and gas production in the block, where TotalEnergies is slated to drill four new exploratory wells next year.

"I dream of a second project, a second FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) in Block 58," Jagesar said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ank Kuipers, Editing by Marianna Parraga, Laura Gottesdiener and Chizu Nomiayma )

Key Takeaways

  • GranMorgu is Suriname’s first large‑scale deep‑offshore development, with recoverable reserves of ~750 million barrels and a 220,000 bpd FPSO planned (totalenergies.com)
  • The project’s final investment decision (FID) was made in October 2024, and significant engineering, procurement and construction is underway; by end‑2025, project completion reached ~28%, FPSO ~50% (woodmac.com)
  • The development emphasizes low‑emissions production: all‑electric FPSO, zero routine flaring, full gas reinjection, methane detection sensors, targeting scope 1 + 2 emissions below 16 kg CO₂e/boe (totalenergies.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Suriname's GranMorgu offshore oil project produce its first output?
The GranMorgu offshore oil project in Suriname is on track to deliver its first output in mid-2028.
Which companies are involved in the Suriname offshore oil project?
The main companies involved are TotalEnergies, Staatsolie, and APA Corp.
What is the investment value of Suriname's GranMorgu project?
The GranMorgu project in Suriname has a total planned investment of $12 billion.
Why is Suriname's Block 58 significant?
Block 58 is significant due to its large offshore oil and gas resources and proximity to Guyana's massive Stabroek block.
How much oil and gas resources have been discovered in Suriname?
Suriname has discovered over 2.4 billion barrels of oil and more than 12.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, according to Wood Mackenzie.

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