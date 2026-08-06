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Britain clears Paramount's $110 billion acquisition ​of Warner Bros - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain clears Paramount's $110 billion acquisition ​of Warner Bros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Britain clears Paramount's $110 billion takeover ​of Warner Bros.

Regulatory Approval and Commitments in the UK

By Paul Sandle and Muvija M

Overview of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain's government and its competition watchdog cleared Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday after David Ellison provided reassurances, leaving U.S. states led by California as the final major hurdle to the deal.

Legally Binding Guarantees and Programming Commitments

Ellison, Paramount Skydance's chief executive, offered legally binding guarantees of at least five years on programming commissioned in Britain and the independence of Britain's Channel 5 news, the government said in letters to the companies.

That was sufficient to answer concerns raised by media minister Lisa Nandy, who said in June she could intervene in the deal and potentially order a public-interest investigation despite approvals from regulators in the United States, China and elsewhere.

Motivations Behind Government Scrutiny

Lawyers and analysts told Reuters last month that the threat of intervention was more likely aimed at securing commitments from Paramount rather than blocking the deal outright.

Editorial Independence and Public Service Commitments

Paramount has now agreed that the combined group's linear and on-demand services in Britain would retain distinct editorial identities for five years, including children's TV channels Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

Paramount-owned Channel 5 would continue to operate as a public service broadcaster until its licence expires at the end of 2034 and its news would remain editorially separate from CNN International and CBS News, the government said.

Access to News Archives and Content Quality

News archives, including CNN, CBS and Channel 5 news, would also remain available for bona fide licensees on standard commercial terms, it added.

Paramount also agreed that the deal would not result in a reduction in the number of people commissioning content in Britain, nor in any reduction in the quality and range of content commissioned.

Competition and Market Impact

The Competition and Markets Authority separately said the deal would not substantially lessen competition in movie distribution, children's TV channels and streaming services.

Industry Response and Remaining Hurdles

Paramount welcomed the CMA decision as an "important milestone" in closing the deal, while it said it was pleased it had agreed a path forward with the government.

The twin decisions spare the companies lengthy regulatory reviews in Britain, leaving litigation brought by U.S. states led by California as the principal remaining obstacle to closing the deal.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle and Muvija M in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, William James and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK CMA’s clearance removes one of the final major regulatory hurdles for the $110 billion deal, following prior approval by the U.S. Department of Justice (gov.uk).
  • The U.S. DOJ concluded in June that the merger is unlikely to harm competition in streaming, linear TV, or theatrical film production (justice.gov).
  • Paramount has also secured unconditional clearance from the European Commission and multiple other jurisdictions across Europe and beyond (paramount.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who approved Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery?
Britain approved Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
What is the value of the Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery deal?
The acquisition deal is valued at $110 billion.
When was the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition cleared?
The deal was cleared on Thursday, August 6.

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