Venezuela Signs Memorandum with French Oil Giant Total Energies
Overview of the Venezuela-Total Energies Agreement
Background and Context
CARACAS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Venezuela Interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with French oil and gas company Total Energies, according to local media.
Recent Oil Deals in Venezuela
It was the latest of a flurry of oil deals signed between multinational oil companies and Venezuela's new government, following the U.S.'s toppling of former president Nicolas Maduro in January.
Details of the Total Energies Memorandum
No details about the deal with Total Energy were immediately available.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)