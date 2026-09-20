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Finance

Germany's far-right AfD leads race in north-east state, exit poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Politics

Germany's AfD Claims Top Spot in Mecklenburg State Exit Poll

AfD Leads Exit Polls in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Exit Poll Results and Party Standings

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's AfD was projected to win the most votes in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, exit polls showed, but the far-right party is unlikely to govern as other parties rule out working with it.

Vote Percentages for Major Parties

The exit poll, conducted for public broadcaster ARD, showed the AfD at 37.0% and the governing centre-right Social Democrats at 35.5%.

CDU's Historic Low and Parliamentary Threshold

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU slumped to 5.5% of the vote, its worst result in any state election since 1949. With the threshold set at 5%, it remained unclear whether the party would secure seats in the state parliament.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More and James Mackenzie)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD leads with approx. 37% vs SPD’s 35.5% per ARD exit poll, though SPD might still govern with alliances.
  • CDU crashes to around 5.5%, its worst result since 1949, casting doubt on its parliamentary representation.
  • No major party will form a coalition with AfD, making a far‑right-led government improbable despite its lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party led the exit poll in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania?
The far-right AfD led the exit poll with 37% of the vote.
Can the AfD govern in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania?
The AfD is unlikely to govern as other parties have ruled out working with it.
What percentage of the vote did the Social Democrats receive?
The governing centre-right Social Democrats received 35.5% of the vote.
Is it clear if CDU will secure seats in the state parliament?
With the threshold at 5%, it remained unclear whether the CDU would secure seats.

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