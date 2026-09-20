Germany's AfD Claims Top Spot in Mecklenburg State Exit Poll

AfD Leads Exit Polls in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Exit Poll Results and Party Standings

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany's AfD was projected to win the most votes in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, exit polls showed, but the far-right party is unlikely to govern as other parties rule out working with it.

Vote Percentages for Major Parties

The exit poll, conducted for public broadcaster ARD, showed the AfD at 37.0% and the governing centre-right Social Democrats at 35.5%.

CDU's Historic Low and Parliamentary Threshold

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's CDU slumped to 5.5% of the vote, its worst result in any state election since 1949. With the threshold set at 5%, it remained unclear whether the party would secure seats in the state parliament.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More and James Mackenzie)