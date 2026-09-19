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White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump announces ban - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump announces ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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White House Restricts Access to Key News Outlets After Trump Press Ban

White House Press Ban and Media Response

By Waylon Cunningham

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday denied access to journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, following through with US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would ban them from the building's grounds. 

Immediate Impact on News Outlets

All three news outlets separately said their teams' press passes were confiscated on Saturday morning when their journalists went to the White House. They have signaled that they may contest the ban on the grounds that it conflicts with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press. 

Statements from Affected Organizations

A CNN statement on Saturday called the ban "an illegal assault" on its constitutional right to do journalism without interference from the government. In separate statements, MS NOW and Politico said they would "defend our First Amendment rights". 

Commitment to Press Freedom

MS NOW said it intends to "take ​any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy."

CNN and MS NOW said they would continue reporting on the Trump administration, and Politico said it stands by its reporters covering the White House. 

Trump’s Rationale and Further Threats

A social media post by Trump on Friday accused the outlets of "reporting FAKE NEWS" and said that they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States."

He added, "Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow." 

Targeting Additional Media

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump answered a question about what he meant by other outlets by describing the New York Times and the Washington Post as examples of "fake news," although he did not specifically say he would ban them from the White House.

The New York Times in a statement called Trump's latest ban "yet another retaliatory and unconstitutional threat" and said the newspaper "stands in support of the news organizations being unfairly targeted by the president." 

History of Press Restrictions Under Trump

Trump previously has tried to keep certain news outlets or specific journalists out of press gatherings. 

Previous Bans and Legal Challenges

Last year he banned ​the Associated Press from the pool of reporters that cover his movements because the news agency did not adopt Trump's preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico after the president instructed the executive branch to call it the Gulf of America. AP has challenged the ban.

In his first term, Trump's White House sought to revoke or suspend the credentials of Playboy correspondent Brian Karem and CNN's Jim Acosta, but federal judges ordered their ⁠White House press ​passes restored.

(Reporting by Waylon Cunningham; Editing by Sergio Non and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • President Trump declared a ban "effective immediately" via Truth Social on September 18, accusing CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of spreading "fake news"—and by September 19 their reporters had their credentials confiscated at the White House gate (investing.com).
  • The targeted outlets condemned the action as unconstitutional. CNN called it an “illegal assault” on press freedom, MS NOW pledged legal action to defend its First Amendment rights, and Politico likewise vowed to defend its reporters (mediaite.com).
  • Legal experts and press-freedom organizations warn the ban likely violates constitutional principles: once the government grants access to some journalists, it cannot exclude others based on viewpoint. Previous court rulings—including restoring access to the Associated Press over naming disputes and overturning bans on journalists like Jim Acosta and Brian Karem—support that view (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What constitutional rights are at issue in this White House media ban?
The banned news organizations argue the move violates their First Amendment rights to free speech and a free press.
Have other media bans occurred during the Trump administration?
Yes, previous bans included the Associated Press, Playboy's Brian Karem, and CNN's Jim Acosta, though some were later overturned by federal judges.
How did the affected news organizations respond to the ban?
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico stated they will defend their First Amendment rights and continue reporting on the administration.
Does the Trump administration plan to ban other news outlets?
Trump suggested via social media that more 'fake news' outlets, like the New York Times and Washington Post, could also face bans.

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