GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UniCredit, Commerzbank CEOs briefly spoke but did not start merger talks, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UniCredit, Commerzbank CEOs briefly spoke but did not start merger talks, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers Europe Markets

UniCredit, Commerzbank CEOs Meet Briefly After Takeover Bid, No Merger Talks Started

Overview of UniCredit and Commerzbank Meeting

Background of the Takeover Bid

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The CEOs of UniCredit and Commerzbank briefly met on the sidelines of a private event after the Italian bank secured 48% of its German rival in a takeover bid, but their exchange did not mark the start of any negotiation, a source close to UniCredit said.

Details of the CEOs' Discussion

"They discussed the necessary accounting and other steps related to UniCredit's taking control and consolidating Commerzbank. It was not the start of any negotiation," the person said.

Future Engagements and Stakeholder Involvement

UniCredit remains open to directly engage with Commerzbank stakeholders - especially the German government and workers' representatives - as well as the governing bodies of Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank, the person said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Writing by Valentina Za;)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit has amassed approximately 47.6%–48% of Commerzbank, nearing but not reaching control; stakeholders remain resistant, including Germany’s government and unions.
  • Meeting between the CEOs was limited to operational and accounting topics related to consolidation, not negotiations for a merger.
  • Regulatory approval remains pending; UniCredit continues outreach to key Commerzbank stakeholders such as government, labor representatives, and Polish unit mBank’s governance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did UniCredit and Commerzbank start formal merger negotiations?
No, their brief meeting did not mark the start of any negotiation.
What did the CEOs of UniCredit and Commerzbank discuss?
They discussed necessary accounting and other steps related to UniCredit’s takeover and consolidation of Commerzbank.
Is UniCredit planning to engage with other Commerzbank stakeholders?
Yes, UniCredit is open to engaging with the German government, workers' representatives, and mBank’s governing bodies.
What percentage of Commerzbank did UniCredit secure?
UniCredit secured 48% of Commerzbank in the takeover bid.
Is there any official negotiation currently underway between UniCredit and Commerzbank?
According to a source close to UniCredit, no official negotiation has begun.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
View All Finance Posts