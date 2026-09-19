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French finance ministry expects record debt in 2026, reaching nearly 120% of GDP - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French finance ministry expects record debt in 2026, reaching nearly 120% of GDP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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French Finance Ministry Projects Record Debt of Nearly 120% of GDP by 2026

France's Rising Debt and Fiscal Challenges

Debt Projections and Historical Context

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France's debt is expected to reach a record high of 119.3% of output in 2026, with a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 121.7% in 2027, the finance ministry said on Saturday, in the latest indication of the country's deteriorating public finances.

The finance ministry made the projection in a declaration to the High Council of Public Finances, the body tasked with evaluating revenue and expenditure forecasts in the government's budget proposal. In 2025, France's debt-to-GDP ratio was 115.7%, and it was below 100% in 2019, according to government data.

Deficit Expectations and Government Response

Current and Projected Deficit Levels

The ministry also said it expects to end the year with a budget deficit of 5.4%. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5%.

Austerity Measures and Political Challenges

Lecornu has announced plans to include a €54 billion ($62 billion) savings drive in his 2027 budget to stop the deficit spiralling out of control, but he faces a tough task to push austerity measures through a deeply divided parliament amid mounting pressure from voters over the cost of living.

Market Reaction and Investor Concerns

Bond Market Premiums

The premium France pays to borrow on the bond markets compared to Germany rose to more than a whole percentage point on Friday for the first time since the euro zone debt crisis, underscoring investor unease with its stretched finances ahead of elections next year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s general government debt expected at 119.3% of GDP in 2026 and 121.7% in 2027 (boursorama.com)
  • 2025 debt-to-GDP was around 115.6%, a sharp rise from under 100% in 2019 (insee.fr)
  • Borrowing premium over Germany surpassed one percentage point—a level unseen since the euro‑zone debt crisis (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is France's projected debt-to-GDP ratio for 2026?
France's finance ministry expects the debt-to-GDP ratio to reach 119.3% in 2026.
How does France's current debt compare to previous years?
France's debt was 115.7% of GDP in 2025, below 100% in 2019, and is projected to climb in the coming years.
What measures is France planning to address the budget deficit?
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced a €54 billion savings drive in the 2027 budget to control the deficit.
Why has the borrowing premium for France increased?
The premium rose due to investor unease over France's stretched finances ahead of elections.
What is the expected budget deficit for France in 2023?
The finance ministry expects to end the year with a budget deficit of 5.4%.

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