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Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Germany and US Deepen Defense Cooperation with New Industry Agreement

Main Agreement and Strategic Context

By Andrea Shalal

Signing of the Letter of Intent

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed a letter of intent with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday aimed at deepening cooperation between weapons makers in both countries at a time when defense stocks have dwindled.

Details of Defense Cooperation

Pistorius told reporters that he had a good discussion with Hegseth, noting that details of the defense cooperation - and a planned German purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles - still needed to be worked out.

Shared Security Concerns and U.S. Perspective

Germany and the United States were "on the same page" regarding security concerns in Europe, and U.S. officials understood and appreciated Germany's accelerated efforts to increase defense spending and troops, Pistorius said.

The agreement was signed during the meeting, an embassy spokesman said.

Implications for Defense Industry Balance

Pistorius stressed that the weapons purchase would not make Germany too dependent on the United States, but would help achieve a better balance between the two allies, he said.

"It's about coming closer together in those areas in which we need each other, and to make clear that we can benefit from each other when it comes to increased capacities of our defense industry," he said.

Atmosphere of the Talks

Pistorius said he did not hear any critiques about Germany's actions or new demands, and the discussion was friendly and relaxed.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis and Costas Pitas)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany and the U.S. formalized enhanced defense-industrial collaboration through a letter of intent signed by Defense Ministers Boris Pistorius and Pete Hegseth on September 15, 2026, amid concerns over dwindling defense stocks.
  • Germany plans to procure U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles and ground‑based Typhon launchers—a deal announced at the July 2026 NATO summit—addressing a long‑range strike capability gap while still developing European systems (deutschland.de).
  • The agreement emphasizes that the procurement will not create overdependence on the U.S., but rather fosters mutual benefit, industrial synergies, and resilience across NATO’s defense-industrial base (janes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Germany and the US sign?
Germany and the US signed a letter of intent to deepen cooperation between their defense industries.
What is included in the defense cooperation?
The agreement aims to bring weapons makers closer together and work out details such as Germany's planned purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Will Germany become dependent on the US for weapons?
German Defense Minister Pistorius stated that the weapons purchase will not make Germany too dependent on the US, but will achieve a better balance.
Why are Germany and the US deepening defense cooperation?
Both countries seek to address dwindling defense stocks and mutual security concerns in Europe by increasing industry cooperation and defense spending.
Was there any criticism of Germany's actions in the agreement?
No, Pistorius said the discussion was friendly, relaxed, and there were no new demands or critiques about Germany's actions.

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