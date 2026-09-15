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World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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World Bank’s IDA Raises $3 Billion in First Bond After SEC Waiver

Overview of the IDA Bond Issuance

Bond Pricing and Demand

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The World Bank's International Development Association priced a $3 billion bond from an order book of nearly $8 billion, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Bond Details

• The Global Sustainable Development Bond is scheduled to settle on September 25, 2026, and mature on September 25, 2031. It carries a 4.875% coupon, the source said

Lead Managers

• The transaction was led by Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets, Citi and JPMorgan, according to the source

Significance of the SEC Waiver

First U.S. Dollar Issuance Post-Exemption

• The deal marks IDA's first U.S. dollar issuance since it received an exemption from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing requirements

Alignment with Other Multilateral Banks

• The SEC exemption brings IDA in line with other multilateral development banks, allowing the World Bank's concessional lending arm to raise funds in U.S. markets more cheaply and efficiently

Benefits of the SEC Exemption

• An SEC exemption allows an issuer's bonds to be treated as exempt securities under U.S. securities laws, reducing registration requirements and making it easier and cheaper to access U.S. capital markets.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • IDA priced a $3 billion, 4.875% coupon Global Sustainable Development Bond, settling September 25, 2026, maturing September 25, 2031 (from $8 billion demand)
  • This is IDA’s first U.S. dollar bond issuance since receiving a statutory SEC exemption in February 2026, aligning it with other multilateral development banks and facilitating cheaper, more efficient U.S. market access
  • GAO previously noted that lack of SEC exemption prevented IDA from entering U.S. debt markets, and the new exemption is expected to broaden investor base and lower funding costs

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the World Bank’s IDA bond issuance?
The International Development Association (IDA) priced a $3 billion bond.
When will the newly issued Global Sustainable Development Bond mature?
The bond will mature on September 25, 2031.
What is significant about this IDA bond issuance?
It is IDA's first U.S. dollar bond issuance since receiving an SEC exemption from filing requirements.
Which banks led the IDA bond transaction?
Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets, Citi, and JPMorgan led the transaction.
How does the SEC exemption benefit the IDA?
The exemption allows IDA to raise funds in U.S. markets more cheaply and efficiently by reducing registration requirements.

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