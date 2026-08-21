Germany Requests Extradition from Romania After Berlin Gun Stash Discovery

Extradition Efforts and Investigation Details

Background of the Case

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Germany is in touch with Romania over the possible extradition of a man detained there in connection with a gun stash found in a forest near Berlin last year, said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Friday.

Security Concerns and Threat Level

"This case demonstrates that we are operating under a high threat level," said Dobrindt at a press conference.

Suspected Foreign Involvement

While earlier media reports by Sueddeutsche Zeitung and other outlets quoted sources as saying that German intelligence believes the weapons were meant to be used for assassinations on behalf of Russian intelligence, the minister only said he could not rule out the involvement of foreign powers.

Suspect and Extradition Process

Details About the Suspect

Dobrindt said the suspect, whose nationality he would not disclose, was also held in connection with planned parcel bomb attacks in Romania.

Negotiations with Romanian Authorities

This would play a role in talks with Romanian authorities over a potential extradition.

Next Steps in the Investigation

"We will then determine, in the course of the investigation, what measures can be taken against this person," he added.

Discovery and Surveillance of the Gun Stash

Dobrindt said the stash, which also included ammunition, was placed under surveillance for months after its discovery but nobody was seen approaching it.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)