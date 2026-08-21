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Germany seeks extradition from Romania after gun stash found near Berlin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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headlines International security Germany Romania

Germany Requests Extradition from Romania After Berlin Gun Stash Discovery

Extradition Efforts and Investigation Details

Background of the Case

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Germany is in touch with Romania over the possible extradition of a man detained there in connection with a gun stash found in a forest near Berlin last year, said Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Friday.  

Security Concerns and Threat Level

"This case demonstrates that we are operating under a high threat level," said Dobrindt at a press conference. 

Suspected Foreign Involvement

While earlier media reports by Sueddeutsche Zeitung and other outlets quoted sources as saying that German intelligence believes the weapons were meant to be used for assassinations on behalf of Russian intelligence, the minister only said he could not rule out the involvement of foreign powers. 

Suspect and Extradition Process

Details About the Suspect

Dobrindt said the suspect, whose nationality he would not disclose, was also held in connection with planned parcel bomb attacks in Romania.

Negotiations with Romanian Authorities

This would play a role in talks with Romanian authorities over a potential extradition.

Next Steps in the Investigation

"We will then determine, in the course of the investigation, what measures can be taken against this person," he added. 

Discovery and Surveillance of the Gun Stash

Dobrindt said the stash, which also included ammunition, was placed under surveillance for months after its discovery but nobody was seen approaching it.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • A weapons cache of at least two handguns was discovered in a forest near Berlin last year and monitored for months without activity, suggesting a planned operation by foreign actors (theguardian.com).
  • German authorities believe the weapons could have been intended for assassinations on behalf of Russian intelligence, though official statements remain cautious (theguardian.com).
  • The main suspect was arrested in Romania and is also tied to planned parcel bomb attacks there—this dual link informs ongoing extradition discussions (aa.com.tr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany seeking extradition from Romania?
Germany is seeking extradition of a man detained in Romania in connection with a gun stash found near Berlin and suspected involvement in planned parcel bomb attacks.
What did German authorities find near Berlin?
Authorities discovered a gun stash, including weapons and ammunition, in a forest near Berlin which was under surveillance for several months.
Is there a suspected foreign involvement in the gun stash case?
While media reported possible Russian intelligence links, the German Interior Minister did not rule out foreign involvement but did not confirm it.
What role does the suspect play in the investigation?
The suspect is held in connection with both the Berlin gun stash and planned parcel bomb attacks in Romania, central to ongoing extradition discussions.
Who commented on the extradition case in Germany?
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt provided statements on the extradition process and the ongoing investigation.

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