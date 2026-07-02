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German postal service says it must retain tax exemption for business mail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Deutsche Post Defends VAT Exemption Amid German Finance Ministry Review

Overview of Deutsche Post's VAT Exemption Controversy

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post on Thursday defended its value-added tax exemption for business mail, pushing back against reported plans by the finance ministry to scrap the tax break in order to raise additional revenue.

Deutsche Post's Position on VAT Exemption

* "The tax exemption is mandatorily prescribed under European law and linked to the provision of the universal postal service," the Bonn-based company said in a statement

Finance Ministry's Proposed Changes

Report on Scrapping the Tax Break

* The company was responding to a report by the Spiegel news outlet that Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil plans to scrap the group's tax advantage when it collects and delivers business mail

Potential Revenue Impact

* A draft document from the economy ministry dated June 26 said such a measure could generate around €115 million ($135 million) in additional annual tax revenue

Ongoing Debate and Industry Reactions

Longstanding Controversy

* The tax treatment of Deutsche Post has been controversial for years, with Germany's Monopolies Commission among those having called for an end to the VAT exemption for business mail

Deutsche Post's Counterarguments

Universal Service Obligation

* Deutsche Post has repeatedly rejected such proposals, arguing that it is the only postal and parcel service provider in Germany that carries out the costly universal service obligation

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Under § 4 No. 11b UStG, only universal postal services fulfilling quality and accessibility standards are VAT-exempt, requiring formal qualification with tax authorities (haufe.de).
  • Monopolies Commission warns an exclusive VAT exemption for Deutsche Post’s business mail could eliminate most competitors, urging VAT be applied across the board (monopolkommission.de).
  • Deutsche Post emphasizes it remains the only provider delivering costly universal service across Germany—justifying the VAT break under EU mandates (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Deutsche Post claim its business mail is exempt from VAT?
Deutsche Post states that the VAT exemption is required under European law due to its obligation to provide universal postal service.
What is the German finance ministry considering regarding the tax exemption?
The finance ministry is reportedly planning to end Deutsche Post's VAT exemption for business mail to increase tax revenue.
How much additional revenue could scrapping the VAT exemption generate?
A draft economy ministry document estimates that ending the exemption could generate around €115 million in annual tax revenue.
What argument does Deutsche Post make against removing the VAT exemption?
Deutsche Post argues it is the only provider fulfilling the costly universal service obligation, justifying the exemption.
Has the treatment of Deutsche Post's tax break been controversial?
Yes, the VAT exemption for Deutsche Post's business mail has been a controversial issue in Germany for years.

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