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Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Swiss Lawmakers Debate UBS Capital Requirements for Stability and Competition

By Ariane Luthi

Swiss Parliament Considers New UBS Capital Rules

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - When Swiss lawmakers meet next month to draft new capital requirements for UBS, they are likely to strike a balance between protecting taxpayers from a future banking crash and allaying the bank's fears it could be rendered uncompetitive.

Parliament is expected to water down the around $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital sought by the government, according to lawmakers, as many fear requiring a permanent buffer of this scale could scare off UBS' investors.

Balancing Stability and Competitiveness

"We certainly don't want to put taxpayers' money at risk for a possible bank bailout, but we also mustn't weaken UBS unnecessarily," said Fabio Regazzi, a lawmaker of the Centre party, which will be decisive in crafting a majority.

"I'm confident we'll find a compromise," Regazzi said, stressing he will work to ensure that final rules take both Swiss financial stability and UBS' competitiveness into account.

The measures drafted in response to the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse and its subsequent takeover by UBS will be adopted in parliament's December session at the earliest.

But an influential parliamentary committee to which Regazzi belongs that has a reputation for business-friendliness is poised to set the tone for the debate.

Committee Deliberations and Timelines

FROM $12 BILLION TO ZERO

At meetings set for August 10, 11 and 31, the upper house's Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee will consider lowering the government's proposed requirement for UBS to back its foreign units with 100% CET1 core capital to about 70%, 80%, or even 50%.

That could reduce the buffer in extra capital UBS must hold, after a transition, to anything from about $12 billion to zero.

Committee members aim to reach a decision next month, which would get the bill to the upper house in September and might allow for final capital rules to be passed by the end of 2026.

However, the matter remains contentious and majorities behind any concession proposal still unclear, lawmakers say.

Financial Stability Concerns

Officials have vigorously underlined how anything short of UBS fully backing its foreign units with CET1 capital could pose a risk to financial stability since the bank's balance sheet is bigger than Switzerland's economy.

The Swiss National Bank said this month partial backing implies some of the capital must cover risks at both the parent bank and its foreign units, contravening financial prudence. Other regulatory experts have echoed its concerns.

The SNB stance could bolster the case for a higher percentage of required CET1 capital, parliamentary sources said.

UBS Perspective and Market Impact

SIZE OF BUYBACKS AND BONUSES AT STAKE

UBS argues that the need to hold an extra $20 billion in CET1 capital would put it at a disadvantage when competing against big U.S. banks.

With so much capital tied up, the bank would have less money available to buy back shares, invest in AI or fund expansion in key markets, two people familiar with the bank's thinking told Reuters.

Fees for Swiss clients could go up, hurting the economy, one of the people said. It could also result in lower bonus payments, a third source close to the bank said, affecting its ability to attract and retain talent.

UBS declined to comment beyond pointing to a previous statement in which it criticised the government proposals, describing them as out-of-step internationally, and forecast they could have serious consequences for the Swiss economy.

"It is our duty to evaluate appropriate measures to address, if confirmed, the negative effects of these extreme proposals," UBS Chair Colm Kelleher told shareholders in April.

Potential Compromises and Alternative Solutions

AT1 AS A BRIDGE TO FULL CAPITALISATION

Lawmakers from most parties acknowledge the bank's concerns and are wary of a potential setback for Swiss finance and the economy, which is already stung by uncertainty over U.S. tariffs.

To find potential middle ground, lawmakers are likely to let the bank partly use Additional Tier 1 capital to back its foreign units. Cheaper to hold than CET1, AT1 debt is designed to absorb losses during crises, but is also less secure.

The parliamentary committee in August is also set to consider introducing a new, higher regulatory trigger point.

That would require UBS to refrain from paying out investors if it dips below a minimum capital ratio, a measure aimed at improving the loss-absorbing capacity of AT1 bonds.

Financial stability experts say it is not clear whether such strengthened AT1 capital can also help to stabilise a struggling bank, or only absorb losses as it is being wound down.

Nevertheless, AT1 could be the compromise Swiss lawmakers choose to reach 100% capitalisation of UBS' foreign units without imposing a CET1 capital burden they fear will hurt the bank.

(Reporting by Ariane LuthiEditing by Dave Graham and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Council’s proposal would require UBS to raise roughly $20 billion in extra CET1 capital by fully funding foreign units with equity, up from the current 60% level (sahmcapital.com).
  • Parliament’s Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee is considering concessions—such as reducing the CET1 backing requirement to 80% or even 50%—which could lower the extra capital burden to between $15 billion and near zero (marketscreener.com).
  • The Swiss National Bank and other regulators warn that weakening this requirement may impair financial stability, given UBS’s outsized balance sheet relative to Switzerland’s economy (snb.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Swiss lawmakers revising UBS capital requirements?
Lawmakers are acting to protect taxpayers from future banking crashes while addressing UBS' fears that high capital requirements could harm its competitiveness.
What capital buffer is Switzerland's government proposing for UBS?
The government proposed around $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, but lawmakers may reduce this amount.
How could stricter capital rules affect UBS?
Stricter capital requirements could disadvantage UBS compared to US banks, limit share buybacks, reduce bonuses, and impact investments or expansion plans.
What is the timeline for the new UBS capital rules?
Committee decisions may occur in August, with potential parliamentary adoption in December and final capital rules passed by 2026.
What alternatives to CET1 capital are lawmakers considering?
Lawmakers are likely to allow UBS to partly use Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital, which absorbs losses in crises and is cheaper to hold than CET1.

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