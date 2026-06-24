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German authorities search sites over winding down German Gazprom unit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German authorities search sites over winding down German Gazprom unit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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German authorities search sites over winding down German Gazprom unit

Investigation into Gazprom Germania Liquidation

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that searches were carried out on suspicion of attempted sabotage in connection with the 2022 winding-up of Gazprom's German unit.

Suspicions of Sabotage and Disruption

"There are suspicions that the sale and liquidation were intended to disrupt the gas supply in Germany," the prosecutors said in a statement.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Background: Germany's Response to Russian Invasion

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and amid fears that Moscow would use energy as a weapon against Germany, Berlin sought to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

Gazprom Germania's Role in German Gas Storage

In March 2022, Gazprom Germania held at least 25% of Germany’s gas storage capacity, prosecutors said.

Berlin-based Gazprom Germania was effectively separated from its Russian parent group by its shareholders, they added.

Ownership Changes and Liquidation

"A Moscow-based company with no connection to the industry emerged as the new owner. Immediately following the sale, the new owner ordered the liquidation of Gazprom Germania GmbH," according to the statement.

They added that a Russian national has been charged with assisting the implementation of the liquidation resolution with the aim of disrupting German gas supply.

Government Intervention and Control

The German government eventually took Gazprom Germania into provisional trusteeship, effectively controlling the company and its storage sites.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Madeline Chambers)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities suspect the 2022 sale and liquidation of Gazprom Germania were intended to disrupt Germany’s gas supply under guise of legal restructuring, hinting at potential sabotage.
  • Gazprom Germania had crucial storage assets—owning at least 25% of Germany’s gas storage in March 2022, including Rehden, with about 4 billion m³ capacity, vital for energy security.
  • In April 2022, Germany preemptively placed Gazprom Germania under trusteeship via Bundesnetzagentur and later nationalised it, renaming it SEFE and issuing a KfW-backed liquidity loan of nearly €9–10 billion to prevent insolvency and ensure gas supply continuity

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German prosecutors search Gazprom-related sites?
Authorities searched sites over suspicions of attempted sabotage during the winding down of Gazprom's German unit, possibly aimed at disrupting gas supplies.
What triggered the liquidation of Gazprom Germania?
The liquidation was triggered after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting Germany to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.
Who was charged in connection with Gazprom Germania's liquidation?
A Russian national has been charged with aiding the liquidation, which aimed to disrupt gas supply in Germany.
What action did the German government take regarding Gazprom Germania?
The German government placed Gazprom Germania into provisional trusteeship, assuming control over the company and its gas storage sites.

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