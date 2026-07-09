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Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Geopolitics Africa security Defense International Relations

Russia Strengthens Military Ties With Sahel States Amid Persistent Insurgent Attacks

Russia Deepens Military Cooperation With Alliance of Sahel States

NIAMEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia and the West African countries making up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - have pledged to strengthen military cooperation as jihadist insurgents gain ground in the region, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday night after talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.

Diplomatic Engagements and Shifting Alliances

• Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met counterparts from the three military-led countries, which all turned to Moscow for support after breaking with France and other Western allies.

Expansion of Military and Technical Support

• The officials welcomed "growing military and military-technical cooperation", including assistance from Russia's paramilitary Africa Corps.

• Russia confirmed its intention to continue helping to strengthen the armed forces of the AES member states and of their "Unified Force", the statement said.

Regional Security Challenges

Recent Insurgent Attacks

• In April, the regional al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-led separatist group staged attacks across Mali and killed the defence minister. On Saturday they attacked numerous army posts.

Accusations Against External Actors

Alleged Involvement of Ukraine and France

• The statement alleged, without evidence, that "external state actors" including Ukraine and France were involved in attacks in the region. Both have denied such allegations.

Broader Diplomatic Initiatives

Lavrov's Africa Tour and Upcoming Summit

• Lavrov also visited Ethiopia on his Africa tour. A Russia-Africa summit is planned for October.

(Reporting by Niger newsroom; Additional reporting by Ronald Popeski; Writing by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • AES countries are deepening military ties with Russia amid rising jihadist insurgency, turning to the Africa Corps for training, arms, and technical assistance. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Russia’s Africa Corps, the Kremlin‑controlled successor to Wagner, is actively deployed in the Sahel offering counter-terrorism support, and conducted operations like freeing hostages abducted by JNIM in 2024. (apnews.com)
  • Analysts question Africa Corps effectiveness after recent setbacks—including slow responses to attacks and loss of control in areas like Kidal—raising doubts about Russia’s reliability as a security guarantor. (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Sahel countries are part of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)?
Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso make up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
What type of cooperation are Russia and AES countries expanding?
They are expanding military and military-technical cooperation, including assistance from Russia’s Africa Corps.
Why have AES countries turned to Russia for military support?
AES countries turned to Russia after breaking ties with France and other Western allies amid rising jihadist insurgent threats.
What recent attacks have occurred in the Sahel region?
In April, regional al Qaeda affiliates and a Tuareg-led group attacked Mali, killing the defence minister and targeting army posts.
Is there evidence of Ukraine or France’s involvement in Sahel region attacks?
The joint statement alleged Ukraine and France were involved, but both have denied these unsubstantiated allegations.

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