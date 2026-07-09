Russia Strengthens Military Ties With Sahel States Amid Persistent Insurgent Attacks

Russia Deepens Military Cooperation With Alliance of Sahel States

NIAMEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia and the West African countries making up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - have pledged to strengthen military cooperation as jihadist insurgents gain ground in the region, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday night after talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.

Diplomatic Engagements and Shifting Alliances

• Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met counterparts from the three military-led countries, which all turned to Moscow for support after breaking with France and other Western allies.

Expansion of Military and Technical Support

• The officials welcomed "growing military and military-technical cooperation", including assistance from Russia's paramilitary Africa Corps.

• Russia confirmed its intention to continue helping to strengthen the armed forces of the AES member states and of their "Unified Force", the statement said.

Regional Security Challenges

Recent Insurgent Attacks

• In April, the regional al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-led separatist group staged attacks across Mali and killed the defence minister. On Saturday they attacked numerous army posts.

Accusations Against External Actors

Alleged Involvement of Ukraine and France

• The statement alleged, without evidence, that "external state actors" including Ukraine and France were involved in attacks in the region. Both have denied such allegations.

Broader Diplomatic Initiatives

Lavrov's Africa Tour and Upcoming Summit

• Lavrov also visited Ethiopia on his Africa tour. A Russia-Africa summit is planned for October.

(Reporting by Niger newsroom; Additional reporting by Ronald Popeski; Writing by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Editing by Robbie Corey-Boulet and Kevin Liffey)