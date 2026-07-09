GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Geopolitics Energy Europe

Ukraine Proposes Joint Probe, Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

Ukraine's Response to Allegations and Ongoing Investigations

Ukraine's Official Denial and Proposal for Joint Investigation

July 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prosecutor General denied on Thursday Kyiv's involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, and proposed forming a joint investigation team with Germany, which suspects that Ukrainian state entities were behind the explosions.

Background on the Nord Stream Explosions

Impact on Gas Supply Routes

The explosions, months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital route for Russian gas exports to Europe, as well as the Nord Stream 2 branch, which had yet to enter service.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Statement

The Prosecutor General's office said in a statement that, based on the investigation so far, no evidence indicated that Ukraine, its official entities or any of its officials were involved in the September 2022 explosions in the Baltic Sea, or had issued any related orders on behalf of Ukraine. 

"At the same time, the investigation into these circumstances is not yet complete, and the necessary evidence is still being gathered and examined," it said.

German Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Charges Against Former Ukrainian Officer

Last week, German federal prosecutors charged a former Ukrainian army officer with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the blasts, accusing him of acting on behalf of unspecified Ukrainian state entities.

Arrested in Italy in August and transferred to Germany in November, the suspect, identified as Serhii K., has denied the charges.

Ukraine's Cooperation with German Authorities

Ukraine will seek to set up a joint investigation team with German authorities to enable prompt exchange of information while it continues to cooperate with them, according to the prosecutor's office.

Allegations Against Serhii K.

German prosecutors allege that Serhii K., an active Ukrainian army officer in 2022, collaborated with other military personnel to plan and execute the pipeline attacks to permanently disrupt gas deliveries and curtail financing for Russia's war effort.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine strongly denies state involvement, citing no evidence linking officials to the September 2022 blasts
  • Germany has charged a Ukrainian national (‘Serhii K.’) with war crimes over the sabotage, alleging he acted on behalf of Ukrainian state authorities
  • Ukraine proposes joint investigative team to improve information-sharing and advance the inquiry

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ukraine’s government take part in the Nord Stream blasts?
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General denied involvement by Kyiv, saying no evidence links Ukraine or its officials to the 2022 pipeline explosions.
What is Ukraine proposing regarding the Nord Stream investigation?
Ukraine proposes forming a joint investigation team with Germany to enable prompt information exchange and further cooperation.
Who has been charged in relation to the Nord Stream explosions?
German prosecutors charged Serhii K., a former Ukrainian army officer, with co-perpetrating a war crime over the blasts.
What was damaged in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions?
The explosions damaged Nord Stream 1, a key Russian gas export route to Europe, and Nord Stream 2, which was not yet in service.
Is the investigation into the Nord Stream blasts complete?
No, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General stated that the investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being gathered and examined.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Palantir says UK police contract wrongly blocked over perceived 'values'

Palantir says UK police contract wrongly blocked over perceived 'values'

Image for Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Image for EU drafts 'electrification' plan to curb oil and gas use, after Iran war disruption

EU drafts 'electrification' plan to curb oil and gas use, after Iran war disruption

Image for Exclusive-Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows

Exclusive-Meta to put AI chip into production in September as it looks to double computing capacity, memo shows

Image for Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war

Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war

Image for Pound nudges at four-week highs; volatility picks up

Pound nudges at four-week highs; volatility picks up

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling
EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling
Image for Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
Image for Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader
Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader
Image for Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case
Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case
Image for Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Image for Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict
Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict
Image for Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Image for Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Image for ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
Image for Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Image for Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner
Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner
Image for How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
View All Headlines Posts