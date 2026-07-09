Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

Italy Expels Two Russian Embassy Staff Accused of Espionage in Rome

Expulsion of Russian Diplomats and Espionage Allegations

Details of the Expulsion

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches at the Russian Embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Recent Arrests Related to Espionage

• Earlier this week, two people were arrested on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.

Suspects and Ongoing Investigation

• Prosecutors said the main suspect was a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force. Five other individuals are also under investigation.

Official Statements and Reactions

Italian Government's Response

• Tajani said on social media platform X that the two Russian officials must leave Rome within three days.

• He said Moscow continued to employ "hybrid tools" against Italy and the West, describing this as "serious and unacceptable interference" that threatens national security.

Russian Government's Reaction

• Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond to the Italian move.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir )