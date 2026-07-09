GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International Relations security Politics

Italy Expels Two Russian Embassy Staff Accused of Espionage in Rome

Expulsion of Russian Diplomats and Espionage Allegations

Details of the Expulsion

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches at the Russian Embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

Recent Arrests Related to Espionage

• Earlier this week, two people were arrested on charges of passing classified information to a Russian agent.

Suspects and Ongoing Investigation

• Prosecutors said the main suspect was a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force. Five other individuals are also under investigation.

Official Statements and Reactions

Italian Government's Response

• Tajani said on social media platform X that the two Russian officials must leave Rome within three days.

• He said Moscow continued to employ "hybrid tools" against Italy and the West, describing this as "serious and unacceptable interference" that threatens national security.

Russian Government's Reaction

• Russia's foreign ministry said it would respond to the Italian move.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir )

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s expulsion orders against the Russian diplomats underscore heightened tensions over suspected ‘hybrid’ influence operations targeting Western allies.
  • The espionage investigation involves two retired Italian intelligence officers—one a 59‑year‑old former Carabinieri and AISI agent—allegedly paid for classified information sourced from serving military personnel.
  • Italy’s security agencies emphasize that Russia continues using covert means to undermine national security, prompting a firm response including diplomatic expulsions and ongoing criminal proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy expel Russian embassy staff?
Italy expelled two military attaches from the Russian Embassy due to alleged involvement in espionage activities.
Who was arrested in connection with the spying case?
Two people were arrested, including a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force, for allegedly passing classified information to a Russian agent.
How soon must the Russian diplomats leave Rome?
The two Russian officials have been given three days to leave Rome.
What was Italy's reaction to the espionage activities?
The Italian Foreign Minister called the actions 'serious and unacceptable interference' that threatens national security.
How did Russia respond to the expulsions?
Russia's foreign ministry stated it would respond to Italy's move.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say

Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say

Image for Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict

Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict

Image for Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports

Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports

Image for Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured

Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured

Image for Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says

Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says

Image for Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner

Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
Image for How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
Image for Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
Image for Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston
Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston
Image for Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London
Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London
Image for Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support
Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support
Image for Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon
Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon
Image for Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
Image for US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran
US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran
Image for Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Image for Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Image for Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
View All Headlines Posts