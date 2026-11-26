A new BIS assessment shows substantial progress in safer currency settlement, but highlights the obligations still exposed to counterparty failure.

The exposure that begins after a trade is agreed

Foreign-exchange trading attracts attention for movements in currency prices, central-bank policy and liquidity. Yet an important category of risk emerges after the price has been agreed: one counterparty may deliver the currency it sold without receiving the currency it bought. The amount potentially at stake can be much larger than the profit or loss on the trade. For a bank, fund, corporate treasury or broker, settlement is therefore not a clerical final step. It is a distinct exposure requiring controls over payment timing, counterparties and the systems that complete a transaction.

New evidence gives the issue fresh prominence. According to a June 2026 BIS analysis of its 2025 Triennial Survey, $1.4 trillion in average daily foreign-exchange obligations were settled on a gross bilateral basis without a mitigating settlement method in April 2025. That represented 10% of average daily settlement obligations measured in the survey. It does not mean $1.4 trillion was lost or that the transactions failed. It quantifies obligations exposed to the possibility of paying one currency without receiving the other.

Why foreign exchange has a two-sided payment problem

In an ordinary purchase of goods, payment and delivery may be organised together. FX transactions often require separate payments across different currencies, payment systems and operating hours. A bank selling euros for dollars can send the euro payment through one infrastructure while expecting a dollar payment through another. Once its outgoing transfer is final, it may be unable to recall the funds. If the counterparty becomes insolvent or a critical system fails before the dollar leg arrives, the bank may have delivered its side without receiving the consideration.

The risk is often called Herstatt risk, recalling the 1974 closure of Bankhaus Herstatt during the international trading day. The historical episode illustrates the problem of different payment times across currencies rather than the economics of any particular exchange rate. Today’s market infrastructure is much more developed, but global participation and the variety of currencies mean settlement processes are not uniform. A currency pair can be highly liquid to trade and still have settlement arrangements that expose firms to operational or counterparty risks.

Payment versus payment changes the mechanics

A payment-versus-payment arrangement, or PvP, links the two legs of a foreign-exchange transaction so that one currency is paid if and only if the other is paid. When implemented as designed, it eliminates the principal settlement risk for those obligations. It does not remove all exposures associated with FX activity: participants still face market moves, operational requirements, liquidity needs and risks connected with any separate financing or collateral arrangements. The distinction matters because claims that a platform offers safer settlement should identify exactly which exposure it addresses.

The BIS survey found that just over $5 trillion, or 36% of average daily settled obligations, went through PvP methods in April 2025. The data also identified about $7.6 trillion, or 54%, in methods that mitigated but did not eliminate settlement exposure. Examples include intragroup arrangements, pre-settlement netting and controlled timing of payments over bank accounts. Different methods reduce different aspects of risk; describing all of them as equivalent would misrepresent the underlying protection.

Why netting helps without closing the final gap

Pre-settlement netting can combine several trades between counterparties into a smaller amount due in each currency. Imagine two institutions owe each other many dollar and euro payments arising from trading across a day. Rather than send every gross amount independently, an enforceable arrangement may allow them to calculate net obligations. That reduces the number and size of payments passing through settlement systems, often lowering liquidity demands and the absolute exposure still to be paid.

But the final net obligation still has to settle. A counterparty may fail to deliver even a much smaller amount after receiving its net payment. The BIS analysis reports that netting reduced around $2.2 trillion in average daily pre-netted obligations to approximately $337 billion requiring settlement by other means. The numbers demonstrate the value of risk reduction, while also underlining why a netting arrangement should be accompanied by documentation, confirmation and controls over the remaining payments. Operational errors in net calculations can create different problems even when credit exposure declines.

Eligibility and access create uneven protection

The availability of PvP depends on currency coverage, participating institutions, eligible trade types and access arrangements. A global bank trading a heavily used major-currency pair may have pathways unavailable to a smaller institution or to transactions involving less widely covered currencies. The result is not simply a choice between good and bad risk management. Some counterparties face structural limitations that require them to use an alternative mitigation method while working within local payment rules and operational constraints.

The BIS found materially higher PvP use among external interdealer obligations than among some other financial and nonfinancial counterparties. Its analysis also highlighted the limited availability of PvP for non-eligible currency pairs. Firms should therefore avoid applying an average industry settlement-risk ratio mechanically to their own portfolios. A regional broker, multinational business or emerging-market asset manager may have a very different mix of currencies and counterparties from the reporting dealers in the survey. The relevant exposure is the amount and duration of payments at risk in that institution’s actual settlement process.

The code of conduct points toward practical controls

The FX Global Code, maintained through the Global Foreign Exchange Committee, provides a framework for good practice in the wholesale foreign-exchange market. Its confirmation and settlement principles support using risk-reducing arrangements where practicable, appropriately managing exposures when they remain and keeping operational controls commensurate with activity. The Code is not a substitute for applicable law or a guarantee against losses, but it provides market participants with a common language for evaluating execution and post-trade practices.

For a dealing institution, the control framework includes timely trade confirmation, verified standing settlement instructions, effective segregation of duties and limits on credit exposure before payment. Teams should understand when a payment can no longer be cancelled and when receipt of the other currency becomes final. Monitoring that starts only after a trade formally fails is too late to capture the full period of risk. Counterparty credit limits should reflect the total payment exposure, not only the net market value of open FX positions.

Settlement is increasingly connected to other market cycles

Securities and foreign exchange workflows interact. An overseas investor buying a security may need to obtain the settlement currency while meeting the securities market’s deadline. As more markets shorten securities settlement cycles, the available time for FX confirmation, funding and corrections can also become tighter. This does not mean that shorter securities settlement is inherently undesirable: faster processes can reduce some exposures. It means trade execution, treasury funding and post-trade operations need to be coordinated across time zones rather than treated as separate functions.

A failure may be expensive even without a principal loss. Delayed delivery can prompt securities settlement failures, emergency borrowing, penalties or reputational concerns. Automation can help through standardised instructions and straight-through processing, but automation also concentrates reliance on software and reference data. A duplicated account number or outdated beneficiary instruction can propagate rapidly. Exception-management procedures, escalation channels and contingency arrangements remain important even for firms with highly automated settlement systems.

A practical example of the exposure window

Consider a hypothetical corporate treasury that owes €10 million and expects a corresponding dollar receipt under an agreed FX transaction. If the euro payment becomes irrevocable at 09:00 and the dollar leg is not confirmed until 15:00, the treasury has a six-hour exposure to non-delivery. The precise dollar amount depends on the exchange rate, but the important point is that the exposure concerns the full delivered principal rather than the comparatively small difference between the agreed and prevailing rates. Controls should therefore monitor settlement timing and not only a mark-to-market risk figure.

Where a PvP route is unavailable, institutions can reduce the risk through enforceable netting, appropriate limits and reliable payment processes, while accepting that mitigation is not identical to elimination. A single trade can also generate additional operational dependencies, including secure account instructions, confirmation of the beneficiary, cut-off times and available currency balances. For firms operating across regions, internal treasury teams may need to prefund accounts or manage intraday liquidity. Each solution has costs, so management must evaluate settlement safety alongside liquidity efficiency and the practical coverage of the chosen infrastructure.

What treasuries and trading desks should review

The first task is to measure. Institutions should map obligations by currency pair, counterparty, settlement method and time at risk. They should distinguish trades covered by PvP, those reduced through legally enforceable netting, and gross bilateral payments with no equivalent protection. They should analyse concentration around specific payment windows and markets, and test the consequences of losing a counterparty or a key settlement service during the trading day. The results should be accessible to both trading-risk and operations leaders.

The second task is to improve the feasible arrangements. That could mean greater access to PvP, a different netting process, stronger instructions and confirmations, or tighter counterparty limits where other mitigants are unavailable. Firms should also review how they communicate with clients when settlement problems arise. The BIS evidence shows significant progress over earlier decades, but it leaves no basis for assuming the problem has been solved. In a market where enormous payments cross borders daily, settlement quality is a financial-risk discipline as important as market pricing.

References

1. BIS Quarterly Review, Uncovering FX Settlement Risk (June 2026). Source

2. Global Foreign Exchange Committee, FX Global Code. Source

3. BIS, 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey. Source