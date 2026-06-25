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French navy has intercepted another Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker, Macron says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French navy has intercepted another Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker, Macron says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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French Navy Intercepts Another Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Near Sicily

French Actions Against Russian Shadow Fleet Oil Tankers

Macron Announces Latest Interception Near Sicily

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that his country's navy had intercepted an oil tanker as it transited near the coast of Sicily, in what he called his country's latest action against the 'shadow fleet' Russia uses to ship oil and gas and to skirt Western sanctions.

European Cooperation and Determination

• "This new action against the shadow fleet, conducted days after a similar operation by Britain, shows Europeans' determination," Macron said in a post on Instagram, adding that the interception took place on Tuesday.

Impact on Russian War Effort and Sanctions

• "We will not let the shadow fleet evade sanctions and finance the Russian war effort," Macron said.

Details of the Operation

• Macron posted a video showing Marines descending from helicopters onto the Deliver.

History of French Interceptions and Russian Response

• France has intercepted at least five tankers it says are part of Russia's shadow fleet, old vessels that Russia has relied on to ship oil and gas and to skirt Western sanctions.

• Moscow has called such actions illegal.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The tanker Deliver, suspected of operating under a false flag, was boarded by French Marines via helicopter, underscoring mounting European cooperation in targeting Russia’s shadow fleet.
  • This marks at least the fifth such interception by France this year—previous incidents involved vessels like the Grinch (January), Deyna (March), and Tagor (May) all linked to sanctions evasion.
  • The operations reflect escalating Western efforts to cut Russia’s oil revenues; Moscow denounces them as illegal and akin to piracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the French navy intercept near Sicily?
The French navy intercepted a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker transiting near the coast of Sicily.
Why is the French navy intercepting Russian oil tankers?
The navy is targeting 'shadow fleet' tankers used by Russia to export oil and gas and circumvent Western sanctions.
How many Russian shadow fleet tankers has France intercepted?
France has intercepted at least five tankers that it says are part of Russia’s shadow fleet.
How has Russia responded to these interceptions?
Moscow has labeled such actions by Western countries as illegal.
What statement did President Macron make about the interception?
Macron emphasized that Europe is determined to prevent shadow fleet tankers from evading sanctions and financing the Russian war effort.

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