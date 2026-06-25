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Amazon, Microsoft cloud computing services should fall under EU tech rules, EU regulators say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon, Microsoft cloud computing services should fall under EU tech rules, EU regulators say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance technology Regulation cloud computing

EU targets Amazon, Microsoft cloud units for Big Tech “gatekeeper” rules

By Foo Yun Chee

EU Antitrust Action on Cloud Computing Services

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said Amazon and Microsoft's cloud computing services should be designated as “gatekeepers” under landmark tech rules, a step that would subject them to strict obligations aimed at curbing market power.

Implications of the Digital Markets Act

The designation under the Digital Markets Act would impose a set of obligations and bans on the world's two largest cloud providers, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, including limits on self-preferencing and requirements to ensure interoperability and data portability.

Expansion Beyond Core Platform Services

So far, EU regulators have targeted core platform services such as search, social media and app stores to rein in Big Tech. Extending the DMA to cloud infrastructure would mark a significant expansion into a sector seen as critical to AI.

The preliminary findings follow a seven-month long investigation.

EU Perspective on Cloud Services

Economic and Strategic Importance

"Cloud services have become a cornerstone of Europe’s economy - and a prerequisite for AI - with over half of EU businesses now relying on them, combined with record investment in public cloud infrastructure," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

Ensuring Fair Competition and Tech Sovereignty

"Given their central role in Europe's digital future, these services must operate in fair, open and competitive markets that foster trust and secure Europe’s tech sovereignty."

Industry Response to EU Assessment

Amazon's Position

Amazon said the assessment disregards the breadth of cloud services available to European customers and risks deterring European investment and innovation.

"The EU already has comprehensive cloud regulation through the Data Act, and adding another heavy layer of overlapping regulation under the DMA undermines European competitiveness and access to cutting-edge information technology," an AWS spokesperson said.

Microsoft's Concerns

Microsoft pointed to its rival Google's growing power.

"We remain concerned that ignoring the growing power of Google Cloud and Gemini will tilt the market in a harmful way," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Commission's Rationale for Targeting AWS and Azure

The Commission singled out AWS and Microsoft Azure's significant turnover, bigger operational capacity and investments than rivals, vast and entrenched user bases and lock-in effects and high switching costs.

The EU competition enforcer also cited the two services' AI tools and partnerships as a decisive factor in cloud procurement.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

Amazon and Microsoft can now seek to counter the Commission's preliminary findings before the regulator issues a final decision in the coming months.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission has opened market investigations into AWS and Azure, assessing if they act as essential gateways despite not meeting standard thresholds for gatekeeper designation under the DMA (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).
  • If designated, AWS and Azure would be added to existing gatekeeper services, subjecting them to DMA obligations like preventing unfair bundling and ensuring interoperability (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).
  • Amazon warns gatekeeper status may stifle European investment and innovation; Microsoft highlights the growing competitive threat from Google Cloud and Gemini (itpro.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Amazon and Microsoft cloud services under EU scrutiny?
EU regulators believe Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure dominate the cloud market and should be designated as gatekeepers under the Digital Markets Act.
What is the Digital Markets Act?
The Digital Markets Act is an EU regulation setting dos and don'ts for large tech firms to ensure fair competition and prevent market abuse.
How did Amazon respond to the EU's preliminary findings?
Amazon argued the assessment overlooks the broad range of cloud services in Europe and could discourage investment and innovation.
What concern did Microsoft raise about the EU's findings?
Microsoft expressed concern that the EU’s focus ignores Google Cloud's growing power, potentially creating an imbalanced market.

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