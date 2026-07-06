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Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​ - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia Energy

Russian Drivers Endure Fuel Shortages and Long Queues as Energy Crisis Deepens

Fuel Shortages Impact Daily Life Across Russia

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - With a nearly empty tank, Daria's car kept stalling as it inched forward in a long line at a filling station in Russia's Leningrad region which surrounds St Petersburg.

From Russia's former imperial capital, on the Baltic Sea, to Siberia, Russians are facing hours-long lines to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze domestic fuel supplies and test public morale.

Drivers Struggle with Long Queues and Restrictions

"I don't know if I'll make it to the filling station. Since they won't sell fuel in canisters, I'll probably have to leave the car right here," Daria said with an anxious laugh.

Other drivers in line lamented how the long waits had become a part of daily life. "We really feel the (fuel) situation is getting tight. That’s it. It’s very sad," said Viktoria, who like Daria gave only her first name.

Regional Fuel Restrictions and Supply Issues

Most Russian regions imposed some form of fuel restrictions in June, limiting how much gasoline or diesel drivers can buy at a time. Tight supply means filling stations regularly run out and place 'Out of Order' signs on pumps.  

Government Response and Public Sentiment

In late June, President Vladimir Putin promised measures to stabilise the market, while the authorities have urged calm, saying supply chain issues are being tackled promptly.

Despite those assurances, the shortages are proving disruptive. Russians saw Ukraine's long-range drone attacks and fuel issues as the standout events of June, according to a monthly survey by the Levada Center, an independent pollster that Moscow has designated a foreign agent.

'People Are Getting Very Angry'

Declining Public Confidence

The same poll showed that the share of people who felt the country was on the right track posted its biggest monthly decline since 2018, to 52% from 61% in May.

The number of respondents who approved of Putin's performance as president dropped to 74% in June, the lowest since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in early 2022, it also showed. 

Personal Accounts from Drivers

"People are getting very angry. Long queues, refuelling is difficult, plus the heat. For many people the air conditioning doesn’t work. Some people even feel unwell in the queues," said driver Nikita, waiting to refuel in Moscow. "How long this will last, nobody knows."

Ukraine's Drone Strikes and the Ongoing Energy Conflict

Recent Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Kyiv has continued its drone campaign against energy targets, which it says is meant to increase the cost of war for Russia and pressure it to make peace. Ukraine's military said on Monday it had struck oil refineries in Russia's Yaroslavl and Leningrad regions overnight.

Retaliatory Strikes and Broader Impact

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the war, now in its fifth year, causing widespread power outages and winter-time heating shortages.

Market Data and Reporting

($1 = 77.6705 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign has knocked out up to one‑third of Russia’s refining capacity, fueling widespread shortages and rationing across nearly all regions (latimes.com)
  • Prominent targets include the Kapotnya refinery near Moscow, now offline until at least end‑2026, with repairs expected to take six months or longer (russiamatters.org)
  • Putin has acknowledged a ‘certain shortage’ and is moving to mitigate by boosting imports and reinforcing infrastructure, but public morale and approval have slipped significantly amid growing frustration (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russian drivers experiencing fuel shortages?
Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have reduced domestic fuel supplies, causing shortages and long lines at filling stations.
What measures has the Russian government taken to address the fuel crisis?
President Putin promised measures to stabilize the market, and authorities say supply chain issues are being addressed, but shortages persist.
How are fuel shortages affecting daily life in Russia?
Drivers face hours-long waits and fuel restrictions, while some filling stations run out of fuel, making travel unpredictable.
How is public sentiment changing due to the fuel shortages?
Surveys show a drop in approval for the government, with frustration growing among affected drivers and the public.
Are fuel shortages occurring only in Moscow?
No, shortages and long queues are reported across Russian regions, from St. Petersburg to Siberia.

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