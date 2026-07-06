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HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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HSBC Appoints Senior Bankers to Strengthen Middle East Investment Banking Team

HSBC Expands Capital Markets and Advisory Team in Saudi Arabia

By Shamsuddin Mohd and Federico Maccioni

Key Appointments to Drive Regional Growth

July 6 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed three senior bankers to its Capital Markets and Advisory team in Saudi Arabia, as the lender continues to strengthen its franchise in the Gulf and wider Middle East and Turkey region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Pierre Fayad Joins as Mergers and Acquisitions Director

Pierre Fayad, previously with Goldman Sachs, has joined as Mergers and Acquisitions Director and will work with HSBC's regional M&A leadership team on originating and executing major transactions.

Chris Johannson and Andrew Pedder Take on New Roles

Chris Johannson has joined from HSBC Continental Europe as a director in the Equity Capital Markets (ECM) team, while Andrew Pedder has relocated from Singapore to head the bank's Leveraged and Acquisition Finance (LAF) business in Saudi Arabia.

Strategic Intent and Regional Focus

Strengthening Origination and Execution Capabilities

The appointments, which are subject to regulatory approval, are intended to strengthen the bank's origination and execution capabilities for corporate, sovereign and financial institution clients across the region.

Broader Strategic Push in the Gulf

The moves come as HSBC presses ahead with a broader strategic push in the Gulf, which it has identified as a key growth market benefiting from increasing cross-border investment, dealmaking and capital flows between the Middle East and Asia.

Focus on Advisory and Equity Capital Markets

While HSBC has been scaling back parts of its global operations as part of a restructuring led by Chief Executive Georges Elhedery, the bank has sought to sharpen its focus on advisory and equity capital markets businesses in Asia and the Middle East.

Confidence in Gulf States' Economic Prospects

A little over a week into the Iran war, Elhedery said HSBC remained confident about the Gulf states' economic prospects and long-term growth trajectory, highlighting the region's importance to the bank's strategy.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC hired three senior bankers in Saudi Arabia to bolster M&A, ECM and leveraged finance capabilities, reinforcing its advisory and capital markets presence in the region.
  • The moves support HSBC’s strategic focus on the Gulf and Middle East amid structural growth and anticipated resurgence in deal-making.
  • These hires complement recent investments including onshore asset management in the UAE and a strong pipeline of M&A and IPO mandates across MENAT.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the new senior hires in HSBC's Middle East investment banking team?
Pierre Fayad, Chris Johannson, and Andrew Pedder have joined HSBC's Capital Markets and Advisory team in Saudi Arabia.
What roles will the new HSBC team members undertake?
Pierre Fayad is Mergers and Acquisitions Director, Chris Johannson is Director in the Equity Capital Markets team, and Andrew Pedder will head the Leveraged and Acquisition Finance business in Saudi Arabia.
What is the strategic focus of HSBC in the Middle East?
HSBC is strengthening its advisory and equity capital markets businesses, focusing on the Gulf as a key growth market amid increasing cross-border investment and capital flows.
How does HSBC view the economic prospects of the Gulf region?
HSBC remains confident about the Gulf states' long-term economic prospects and sees the region as vital to its growth strategy.
Are the new HSBC appointments in Saudi Arabia subject to any approvals?
Yes, the senior appointments are subject to regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia.

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