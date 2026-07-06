China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers

China Missile Test in Pacific Raises Security Concerns Across Region

Regional Reactions and Security Implications

Details of the Missile Test

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China's military test-fired a missile from a nuclear submarine into the Pacific on Monday, state media reported, drawing criticism and concerns from Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

A nuclear submarine of the People's Liberation Army Navy launched the missile carrying a dummy warhead toward international waters in the Pacific at 12:01 p.m. (0401 GMT), China's official Xinhua news agency said. The missile landed in "designated waters," it added, without giving further details of the location.

Xinhua described the launch as a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training and said it was not directed against any specific country or target.

International Responses

Australia's Position

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said China had notified the government of the planned test, but said the launch was "destabilising" for the region.

"Australia has been clear that this proposed test is in the context of a rapid military buildup by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects," Wong told reporters at a news conference in the Fijian capital Suva.

Japan's Concerns

Japan's government said it received notification of the missile launch and urged China to reconsider.

"We expressed our grave concern over the Chinese military's increased activity," Tokyo said, adding that Japan's Coast Guard had been notified on Sunday by Chinese authorities about falling space debris that could fall within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Kyodo news agency on Monday reported, citing a Japanese government source, that the missile had landed outside Japan's EEZ.

New Zealand's Reaction

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the country was deeply concerned by the test, adding that it had been informed "within hours" of the launch.

"New Zealand considers this an unwelcome and concerning development. We, like our neighbours in other Pacific countries, have no interest in China using the South Pacific as a testing site for missile capability," Peters said in a statement.

Context and Background

China's Military Developments

Recent Missile Tests

China last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2024, a rare launch that highlighted the country's increasing military capabilities.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Renju Jose and Pete McKenzie in Sydney, Lucy Craymer in Wellington, and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)