GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines France Wildfire Emergency Evacuation

Thousands Evacuated as Uncontrolled Wildfire Burns in Southwest France

Mass Evacuations and Ongoing Wildfire Threat

By Alexandre Dimou

Evacuation Efforts and Current Situation

ILLE-SUR-TET, France, July 6 (Reuters) - A wildfire burning out of control in southwestern France has forced the evacuation of 10,000 people from two dozen small towns and villages near the Spanish border and officials said strong winds on Monday would further fan the blaze. 

Extent of the Damage

The fire has scorched some 4,600 hectares in the foothills of the French Pyrenees, local prefect Pierre Regnault de la Mothe said in a post on X.

Government Response

"This morning conditions are deteriorating again," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned on French TV station TF1. "Today the battle resumes."

Factors Contributing to the Wildfire

Impact of Heatwaves

Early summer heatwaves in France and across western Europe in May and June have scorched vast areas of land, making them particularly vulnerable to wildfires this year.   

Effect on Local Events

Tour de France Disruptions

The Trevillach blaze is burning in the vicinity of the third stage of the Tour de France. Local authorities have closed the leg to the public to allow emergency services easy access to the area. Although the race will proceed, the motorcade of team vehicles that follows will now be kept to a minimum.        

Wildfire Impact Beyond France

Situation in Spain

On the Spanish side of the border, the fire ravaged 2,200 hectares — 97% of them in the protected natural area of Les Gavarres — but Catalan authorities said late on Saturday that it was stable and would be completely extinguished during the week. 

Suspected Cause of the Fire

Police have arrested an employee of a company contracted by Catalonia's regional government who is suspected of having sparked the wildfire by using an angle grinder at the side of a road. 

Additional Evacuations in Eastern Spain

South of Catalonia, in the eastern Castellon province, 500 people were evacuated after a wildfire entered the Sierra de Espadan national park, home to a significant cork oak forest.     

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, David Latona and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • A large wildfire in France’s Pyrénées‑Orientales department has burned roughly 1,500 hectares, prompting evacuation of about 10,000 residents in around 24 communities near the Spanish border (aljazeera.com).
  • Authorities warn that strong winds may worsen conditions; emergency services including hundreds of firefighters and aerial support are battling the blaze near Ille‑sur‑Têt (news.cgtn.com).
  • Stage 3 of the Tour de France will proceed but without spectators and publicity caravan, and access roads have been restricted to ensure safety and emergency access (theguardian.com).
  • In Catalonia’s Les Gavarres natural park, a wildfire now exceeding 1,500 hectares was allegedly started by sparks from an angle grinder used in prohibited conditions; the suspect has been arrested and seven municipalities remain under confinement (apdnoticies.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfire in southwest France?
Around 10,000 people from two dozen towns and villages near the Spanish border have been evacuated.
How much land has the wildfire burned in France and Spain?
The wildfire has burned about 4,600 hectares in France and an additional 2,200 hectares in Spain.
Has the Tour de France been affected by the wildfire?
Yes, local authorities have closed the third stage of the Tour de France to the public, with minimal support vehicles allowed in the area.
What caused the wildfire in Catalonia, Spain?
Police arrested an employee suspected of sparking the fire by using an angle grinder at the side of a road.
Are strong winds expected to worsen the wildfire?
Officials warn that strong winds on Monday will likely further intensify and spread the fire.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Image for French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage

French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage

Image for Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

Image for French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

Image for China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

Image for Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Image for China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
Image for Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
Image for Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say
Image for UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding'
UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding'
Image for Soccer-FIFA makes U-turn to clear Balogun for US v Belgium World Cup clash following call from Trump
Soccer-FIFA makes U-turn to clear Balogun for US v Belgium World Cup clash following call from Trump
Image for More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey
More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey
Image for Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria alongside NATO summit
Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria alongside NATO summit
Image for Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Image for A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
Image for UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits
UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits
Image for Soccer-England ready to write their own chapter in iconic match, says Tuchel
Soccer-England ready to write their own chapter in iconic match, says Tuchel
View All Headlines Posts