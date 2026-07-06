Thousands Evacuated as Uncontrolled Wildfire Burns in Southwest France

Mass Evacuations and Ongoing Wildfire Threat

By Alexandre Dimou

Evacuation Efforts and Current Situation

ILLE-SUR-TET, France, July 6 (Reuters) - A wildfire burning out of control in southwestern France has forced the evacuation of 10,000 people from two dozen small towns and villages near the Spanish border and officials said strong winds on Monday would further fan the blaze.

Extent of the Damage

The fire has scorched some 4,600 hectares in the foothills of the French Pyrenees, local prefect Pierre Regnault de la Mothe said in a post on X.

Government Response

"This morning conditions are deteriorating again," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned on French TV station TF1. "Today the battle resumes."

Factors Contributing to the Wildfire

Impact of Heatwaves

Early summer heatwaves in France and across western Europe in May and June have scorched vast areas of land, making them particularly vulnerable to wildfires this year.

Effect on Local Events

Tour de France Disruptions

The Trevillach blaze is burning in the vicinity of the third stage of the Tour de France. Local authorities have closed the leg to the public to allow emergency services easy access to the area. Although the race will proceed, the motorcade of team vehicles that follows will now be kept to a minimum.

Wildfire Impact Beyond France

Situation in Spain

On the Spanish side of the border, the fire ravaged 2,200 hectares — 97% of them in the protected natural area of Les Gavarres — but Catalan authorities said late on Saturday that it was stable and would be completely extinguished during the week.

Suspected Cause of the Fire

Police have arrested an employee of a company contracted by Catalonia's regional government who is suspected of having sparked the wildfire by using an angle grinder at the side of a road.

Additional Evacuations in Eastern Spain

South of Catalonia, in the eastern Castellon province, 500 people were evacuated after a wildfire entered the Sierra de Espadan national park, home to a significant cork oak forest.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, David Latona and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones)