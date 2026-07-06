GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Selwood Asset Management advocates for Louis Hachette market listing change - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates Selwood Asset Management's proposal for Louis Hachette to change its stock market listing, emphasizing potential growth and visibility in the finance sector.
Headlines

Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Oil & Gas Geopolitics

Drone Attacks Hit Russia’s Major Oil Ports Ust-Luga and Vysotsk, Triggering Regional Disruptions

Impact and Aftermath of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Damage to Oil Ports and Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday damaged the Baltic Sea ports of Vysotsk and Ust-Luga, a major oil exporting outlet, and caused a power blackout in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, authorities said.

Local governor Alexander Drozdenko said on the Telegram messaging app that 56 Ukrainian drones have been shot down in recent attacks in the region.

Strategic Importance of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk

Ust-Luga is one of Russia's largest outlets for exporting oil and other products. Ukraine has previously targeted the port as well as other Russian energy targets in efforts to undermine Moscow's war efforts.

Exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, along with the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk reached nearly a record-high 3 million barrels per day in June, according to sources.

Consequences for Fuel Supply and Prices

The spate of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries in Russia has led to fuel shortages, price spikes and long queues at fuel filling stations.

Broader Regional Effects and Additional Attacks

Several other Russian and Russian-controlled regions also reported Ukrainian attacks on Monday.

Casualties and Power Outages in Crimea

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said a woman was killed in the city of Kerch due to a drone strike.

The authorities in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city and home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, reported a power blackout due to a Ukrainian attack. They later said power supplies to households had been restored.

Industrial and Civilian Impact in Other Regions

Vladislav Shapsha, the governor of Kaluga region, some 190 km (118 miles) south of Moscow, said drones hit an industrial site in the Dzerzhinsky district, causing a fire.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region, 270 km (168 miles) north-east of Moscow, said two people were injured by shrapnel following a drone attack, adding some 70 drones were shot down overnight.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone strikes hit Ust‑Luga, a key Russian oil export hub, and Vysotsk port, further straining energy infrastructure already targeted repeatedly by Ukraine.  cite turn0search12 turn0search3
  • Sevastopol experienced a power blackout, and regions including Kerch, Kaluga and Yaroslavl reported damage, casualties and fires as part of a coordinated multi‑front drone campaign.  cite turn0search0 turn0news18
  • Ukraine’s attacks have periodically crippled up to 40 % of Russia’s oil export capacity, causing export suspensions, fuel shortages and market volatility.  cite turn0search2 turn0search3

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian ports were damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks?
The Baltic Sea ports of Vysotsk and Ust-Luga were damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks.
What was the impact of the drone attacks on Crimea?
A drone strike caused a power blackout in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city and home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
How many drones were reported shot down in recent attacks?
Local authorities reported that up to 56 Ukrainian drones have been shot down in recent attacks in the region.
What effect did the drone attacks have on Russia's oil exports?
Ust-Luga, a major oil export outlet, was targeted, but exports from the region remained high, reaching nearly 3 million barrels per day in June.
Were there any casualties reported in the attacks?
A woman was killed in Kerch, Crimea, and two people were injured by shrapnel in the Yaroslavl region.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion

UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion

Image for China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers

China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers

Image for German industrial orders rose more than expected in May

German industrial orders rose more than expected in May

Image for Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect

Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect

Image for From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover

From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover

Image for Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets

Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium
Image for Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say
Image for UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding'
UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding'
Image for Soccer-FIFA makes U-turn to clear Balogun for US v Belgium World Cup clash following call from Trump
Soccer-FIFA makes U-turn to clear Balogun for US v Belgium World Cup clash following call from Trump
Image for More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey
More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey
Image for Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria alongside NATO summit
Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria alongside NATO summit
Image for Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say
Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say
Image for Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Image for French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage
French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage
Image for Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies
Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies
Image for French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says
French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says
Image for A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
View All Headlines Posts