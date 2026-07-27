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Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Frasers May Name Michael Murray CEO of Hugo Boss as Takeover Progresses

Frasers Group's Takeover Bid and Leadership Plans

July 26 (Reuters) - Frasers Group is exploring ways to install its chief executive Michael Murray as the CEO of Hugo Boss, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, as the British company pursues its takeover of the German fashion house. 

Murray, the son-in-law of Frasers' owner Mike Ashley, already sits on Hugo Boss's supervisory board.

Key Developments in the Takeover

Here are some details:

Frasers' Stake and Takeover Offer

• Frasers last week raised its holding in Hugo Boss to about 30.28%, crossing the threshold that triggers a mandatory bid under German takeover rules.

• In June, Frasers launched an all-cash takeover offer for Hugo Boss at €38 per share, or about €2 billion ($2.28 billion), an offer the German group urged its shareholders to reject, saying it was "financially inadequate".

• Frasers said last week its offer remained open, with the initial acceptance period running until July 27.

About Hugo Boss

• Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss is Germany's largest premium fashion house with annual revenue topping €4.3 billion in 2025.

Market Reactions and Comments

• Reuters could not immediately verify The Times report. Frasers and Hugo Boss did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Frasers has exceeded the 30 % threshold in Hugo Boss, triggering a mandatory takeover bid under German law (Reuters reported) (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • Frasers launched an all‑cash €38/share offer (~€2 billion), which Hugo Boss described as financially inadequate and advised shareholders to reject (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • Hugo Boss, founded in 1924, is Germany’s largest premium fashion house, generating around €4.3 billion in revenue in 2025 (annualreport.hugoboss.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Frasers Group proposing as CEO of Hugo Boss?
Frasers Group is considering appointing Michael Murray, its chief executive, as CEO of Hugo Boss.
What triggered the mandatory bid for Hugo Boss?
Frasers Group raised its holding in Hugo Boss to about 30.28%, crossing the threshold for a mandatory bid under German takeover rules.
How much is Frasers offering per Hugo Boss share?
Frasers launched an all-cash takeover offer for Hugo Boss at €38 per share.
What is the annual revenue of Hugo Boss?
Hugo Boss has annual revenue topping €4.3 billion as of 2025.
Did Hugo Boss accept Frasers Group's takeover offer?
Hugo Boss urged its shareholders to reject the offer, calling it 'financially inadequate.'

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