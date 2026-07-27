Frasers May Name Michael Murray CEO of Hugo Boss as Takeover Progresses

Frasers Group's Takeover Bid and Leadership Plans

July 26 (Reuters) - Frasers Group is exploring ways to install its chief executive Michael Murray as the CEO of Hugo Boss, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, as the British company pursues its takeover of the German fashion house.

Murray, the son-in-law of Frasers' owner Mike Ashley, already sits on Hugo Boss's supervisory board.

Key Developments in the Takeover

Here are some details:

Frasers' Stake and Takeover Offer

• Frasers last week raised its holding in Hugo Boss to about 30.28%, crossing the threshold that triggers a mandatory bid under German takeover rules.

• In June, Frasers launched an all-cash takeover offer for Hugo Boss at €38 per share, or about €2 billion ($2.28 billion), an offer the German group urged its shareholders to reject, saying it was "financially inadequate".

• Frasers said last week its offer remained open, with the initial acceptance period running until July 27.

About Hugo Boss

• Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss is Germany's largest premium fashion house with annual revenue topping €4.3 billion in 2025.

Market Reactions and Comments

• Reuters could not immediately verify The Times report. Frasers and Hugo Boss did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)