France’s Highest Court May Decide on Le Pen’s Appeal Before 2027 Election
Overview of Marine Le Pen’s Appeal and Court Proceedings
Timeline for the Cour de Cassation’s Decision
PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, said on Wednesday that it could rule on an appeal lodged by far-right leader Marine Le Pen by early April 2027 at the latest, before the presidential election.
Details of the Appeal
Le Pen’s Response to the Appeals Court Ruling
Le Pen has said she would file an appeal in her attempt to overturn the Paris appeals court's ruling that found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, but has not yet done so.
Factors Influencing the Court’s Timeline
The Cour de Cassation said the timing could change based on a number of factors, including the number of appeals filed in the case.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Makini Brice)