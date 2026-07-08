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France's highest court may rule on Le Pen's appeal by April, before presidential election - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's highest court may rule on Le Pen's appeal by April, before presidential election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Legal Elections

France’s Highest Court May Decide on Le Pen’s Appeal Before 2027 Election

Overview of Marine Le Pen’s Appeal and Court Proceedings

Timeline for the Cour de Cassation’s Decision

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, said on Wednesday that it could rule on an appeal lodged by far-right leader Marine Le Pen by early April 2027 at the latest, before the presidential election.

Details of the Appeal

Le Pen’s Response to the Appeals Court Ruling

Le Pen has said she would file an appeal in her attempt to overturn the Paris appeals court's ruling that found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, but has not yet done so.

Factors Influencing the Court’s Timeline

The Cour de Cassation said the timing could change based on a number of factors, including the number of appeals filed in the case.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro and Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • The Paris Court of Appeal upheld Le Pen’s 2025 conviction on July 7, 2026, reducing her sentence and ineligibility period, meaning she remains eligible to run in the 2027 election (lemonde.fr).
  • Le Pen has signalled she will file an appeal to the Cour de Cassation within the required 10‑day window, which suspends her sentence—including any electronic monitoring—until a final ruling (lemonde.fr).
  • The Cour de Cassation stated it could rule by early April 2027 at the latest, ensuring a final decision before the presidential vote, although this timeline may shift depending on procedural complexity and caseload (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Marine Le Pen appealing?
Marine Le Pen is appealing a Paris appeals court ruling that found her guilty of embezzling EU funds.
Which court will decide on Le Pen's appeal?
France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, will decide on Marine Le Pen's appeal.
When may the court rule on Le Pen’s appeal?
The Cour de Cassation may rule by early April 2027, before the presidential election, depending on case developments.
Has Marine Le Pen officially filed her appeal?
No, Marine Le Pen has stated she intends to appeal but has not yet officially filed her appeal.
Can the timing of the ruling change?
Yes, the timing could change depending on the number of appeals and other case factors.

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