Trump says both sides in Ukraine war want a settlement

Trump States Both Russia and Ukraine Want Settlement Amid Difficult Talks

Key Statements from Trump and Zelenskiy at NATO Summit

Overview of Trump’s Remarks

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that both sides in the war in Ukraine want to see a settlement but Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been "difficult."

Trump’s Perspective on Negotiations

"We've settled a lot of wars, and this one is the one that I thought maybe would be the easiest, but Putin is a difficult character, and this guy's a difficult character," Trump said, referring to Zelenskiy, who was sitting next to him ahead of a meeting between the pair at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Zelenskiy’s Response and Hopes

Desire for Detailed Discussions

Zelenskiy said he wanted to discuss "some very important details" with Trump.

Appeal to End the War

"I'm sure you will do everything to stop this war," he told Trump.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Michelle Nichols )