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Trump says both sides in Ukraine war want a settlement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Trump says both sides in Ukraine war want a settlement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Politics International Relations Ukraine Russia NATO

Trump States Both Russia and Ukraine Want Settlement Amid Difficult Talks

Key Statements from Trump and Zelenskiy at NATO Summit

Overview of Trump’s Remarks

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that both sides in the war in Ukraine want to see a settlement but Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have been "difficult."

Trump’s Perspective on Negotiations

"We've settled a lot of wars, and this one is the one that I thought maybe would be the easiest, but Putin is a difficult character, and this guy's a difficult character," Trump said, referring to Zelenskiy, who was sitting next to him ahead of a meeting between the pair at the NATO summit in Ankara.

Zelenskiy’s Response and Hopes

Desire for Detailed Discussions

Zelenskiy said he wanted to discuss "some very important details" with Trump.

Appeal to End the War

"I'm sure you will do everything to stop this war," he told Trump.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump asserted on July 8, 2026 that both sides in the Ukraine war want peace, calling both Putin and Zelenskiy “difficult” negotiators.(marketscreener.com)
  • Trump recently spoke with both Putin and Zelenskiy and expressed optimism that a deal could be reached “hopefully soon.”(marketscreener.com)
  • Three days earlier, Trump offered to help broker a settlement during a call with Putin, with aides Witkoff and Kushner ready to visit Moscow.(themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about the Ukraine war settlement?
Trump stated that both Russia and Ukraine want to see a settlement in the ongoing war, but negotiations have been difficult.
Who did Trump describe as difficult in Ukraine negotiations?
Trump described both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy as difficult during settlement discussions.
Where did Trump and Zelenskiy meet to discuss the Ukraine war?
Trump and Zelenskiy met ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara to discuss the Ukraine war.
What did Zelenskiy say to Trump at the NATO summit?
Zelenskiy expressed the importance of discussing key details and said he hoped Trump would help stop the war.
Who reported on Trump's comments regarding the Ukraine war settlement?
Humeyra Pamuk reported on Trump's comments, with writing by Katharine Jackson and editing by Michelle Nichols.

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