Trump Tells NATO Leaders US to Stay in Alliance, Continue Weapons Sales

By Sabine Siebold

NATO Summit Discussions and U.S. Commitments

Trump's Assurance to NATO Allies

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told NATO allies he wanted to keep the United States in the alliance at a leaders' meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

U.S. Weapons Sales Policy

Inside the closed summit meeting, he also said the U.S. was prepared to continue selling weapons to allies no matter how they were put to use, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Direct Quote from President Trump

The source quoted Trump as having told NATO leaders: "We want to remain with you".

White House Response and Omitted Topics

The White House did not immediately comment on Trump's remarks at the meeting.

Trump did not repeat his criticism of NATO ally Spain nor his announcement of the termination of an interim ceasefire deal with Iran during the meeting, the source said. Nor did he mention the issue of Greenland, which has sown friction within the bloc, the source added.

Previous U.S. Actions Regarding Spain and Iran

The U.S. leader had earlier ordered a halt to trade with Spain over defence spending and the war in Iran.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)