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Trump told NATO leaders he wants to keep US in alliance, source says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump told NATO leaders he wants to keep US in alliance, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Trump Tells NATO Leaders US to Stay in Alliance, Continue Weapons Sales

By Sabine Siebold

NATO Summit Discussions and U.S. Commitments

Trump's Assurance to NATO Allies

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told NATO allies he wanted to keep the United States in the alliance at a leaders' meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters. 

U.S. Weapons Sales Policy

Inside the closed summit meeting, he also said the U.S. was prepared to continue selling weapons to allies no matter how they were put to use, the source said, requesting anonymity. 

Direct Quote from President Trump

The source quoted Trump as having told NATO leaders: "We want to remain with you". 

White House Response and Omitted Topics

The White House did not immediately comment on Trump's remarks at the meeting. 

Trump did not repeat his criticism of NATO ally Spain nor his announcement of the termination of an interim ceasefire deal with Iran during the meeting, the source said. Nor did he mention the issue of Greenland, which has sown friction within the bloc, the source added. 

Previous U.S. Actions Regarding Spain and Iran

The U.S. leader had earlier ordered a halt to trade with Spain over defence spending and the war in Iran. 

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump reassured NATO allies of U.S. commitment to the alliance, stating “We want to remain with you.” (investing.com)
  • He confirmed the U.S. will continue selling weapons to allies, without regard for their use, according to a source close to the talks. (investing.com)
  • Trump notably omitted earlier criticisms from the closed-door session—there was no mention of Spain, renegotiation of an Iran ceasefire, or Greenland, despite these issues being contentious ahead of the summit. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say to NATO leaders about US membership?
President Trump told NATO leaders that the US wants to remain in the alliance and assured allies of continued membership.
Did President Trump discuss US weapons sales at the NATO summit?
Yes, he stated that the US is prepared to continue selling weapons to NATO allies regardless of how they are used.
Were any controversial topics, like Spain or Greenland, mentioned by Trump at the meeting?
No, Trump did not repeat criticism of Spain, terminate the Iran ceasefire deal, or mention Greenland during the closed-door meeting.
Where was the NATO leaders' meeting held?
The NATO leaders' meeting took place in Ankara, Turkey.
Did the White House comment on Trump's remarks during the summit?
No, the White House did not immediately comment on President Trump's remarks at the meeting.

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