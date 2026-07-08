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Spanish Cardinal suspends himself after sexual assault allegations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish Cardinal suspends himself after sexual assault allegations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Spanish Cardinal Suspends Himself After Sexual Assault Allegations Surface

Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero Faces Allegations and Investigation

Details of the Allegations

VATICAN CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Spanish Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero, who is also the Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, has suspended himself after being accused of molesting women, the Vatican said on its own news site.

Cardinal's Statement and Church Response

"I am accused of inappropriate behaviour toward adult women," Lopez Romero said in a statement published by Vatican News on Tuesday, adding that the situation had prompted the Catholic Church to open a preliminary investigation.

Media Coverage and Number of Accusers

News of the accusations was first reported by AFP on Tuesday. In an investigation, the French news agency said that at least five women had accused the 74-year-old prelate of sexual assault.

AFP quoted Lopez Romero as saying: "I have committed neither assault nor violence nor sexual harassment."

Cooperation with Vatican Investigation

The cardinal pledged to fully cooperate with the Vatican investigation, and said that to avoid interfering with it, he would refrain from presiding over public celebrations and participating in pastoral activities.

Background on Cardinal Lopez Romero

Lopez Romero has been a cardinal since 2019 and Archbishop of Rabat since 2018. He is considered a relative progressive within the Catholic hierarchy, and was seen as a potential papal candidate in last year's conclave.

(Wrtiting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • At least five women accused the 74‑year‑old cardinal of inappropriate physical contact, including prolonged hugs and attempts at intimate gestures, according to an AFP investigation (en.hespress.com)
  • López Romero denies any wrongdoing—stating he committed no assault, violence, or sexual harassment—and pledges full cooperation with the Vatican inquiry (en.hespress.com)
  • A figure considered progressive and previously viewed as a potential papal candidate during the 2025 conclave, López Romero has stepped aside to avoid interfering while the Church conducts its investigation (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Spanish Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero?
Cristobal Lopez Romero is the Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, and a Spanish Cardinal since 2019.
What are the allegations against Cardinal Lopez Romero?
He is accused by at least five women of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault.
What actions has Cardinal Lopez Romero taken after the allegations?
He has suspended himself from church activities and is cooperating fully with the Vatican investigation.
Is there an official investigation underway?
Yes, the Vatican has opened a preliminary investigation in response to the allegations.
Was Cardinal Lopez Romero a potential candidate for the papacy?
Yes, he was considered a potential papal candidate in last year’s conclave.

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