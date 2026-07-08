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Russian-backed Crimea governor says fuel situation is likely to remain tense - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian-backed Crimea governor says fuel situation is likely to remain tense

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Energy Russia Ukraine Markets

Crimea Governor Warns of Extended Fuel and Energy Crisis Following Strikes

Escalating Crisis in Crimea Amid Ukrainian Strikes

Current Situation and Official Statements

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday that the fuel and energy situation on the Black Sea peninsula was "tense" and likely to remain so, amid escalating Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure and supply lines.

Governor's Assessment of Fuel Supply

In a statement on Telegram, Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said: "The fuel supply situation remains tense and will continue for some time. On certain days there will be no fuel available to be freely sold."

Government Response and Meetings

He said he had held a meeting on the crisis with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and that solutions to the situation had been identified, though he gave no further information.

Impact on Crimea's Infrastructure

Fuel Rationing and Transport Disruptions

Crimea is at the forefront of nationwide fuel shortages in Russia and imposed fuel rationing after Ukrainian drone strikes jeopardised transport links resupplying the territory, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Power Blackouts and Energy Infrastructure Damage

Parts of the peninsula have experienced power blackouts, after Ukraine began targeting electricity substations.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drones have struck multiple ‘shadow fleet’ tankers delivering fuel to Crimea, including eight vessels in the Sea of Azov, worsening the peninsula’s energy shortages. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Crimea has imposed fuel rationing—earlier this summer, gasoline sales were limited via coupons, QR codes and vouchers; civilian fuel sales were fully suspended around June 21, reserved only for government services. (lemonde.fr)
  • A recent region‑wide blackout on July 6 linked to Ukrainian attacks against energy infrastructure has compounded the crisis, solidifying government warnings that the tense fuel situation is likely to endure. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Crimea experiencing a fuel crisis?
Crimea is facing a fuel crisis due to escalating Ukrainian strikes targeting energy infrastructure and supply lines.
What measures have been implemented in Crimea to address the fuel shortage?
Crimea has imposed fuel rationing and held crisis meetings to find solutions, though details remain undisclosed.
How have Ukrainian strikes impacted Crimea's energy situation?
Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes have disrupted transport links, resupply efforts, and targeted electricity substations, resulting in shortages and blackouts.
Who is leading efforts to resolve the fuel crisis in Crimea?
The Russian-backed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, and Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev are leading efforts.

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