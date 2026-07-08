Crimea Governor Warns of Extended Fuel and Energy Crisis Following Strikes

Escalating Crisis in Crimea Amid Ukrainian Strikes

Current Situation and Official Statements

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday that the fuel and energy situation on the Black Sea peninsula was "tense" and likely to remain so, amid escalating Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure and supply lines.

Governor's Assessment of Fuel Supply

In a statement on Telegram, Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said: "The fuel supply situation remains tense and will continue for some time. On certain days there will be no fuel available to be freely sold."

Government Response and Meetings

He said he had held a meeting on the crisis with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and that solutions to the situation had been identified, though he gave no further information.

Impact on Crimea's Infrastructure

Fuel Rationing and Transport Disruptions

Crimea is at the forefront of nationwide fuel shortages in Russia and imposed fuel rationing after Ukrainian drone strikes jeopardised transport links resupplying the territory, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Power Blackouts and Energy Infrastructure Damage

Parts of the peninsula have experienced power blackouts, after Ukraine began targeting electricity substations.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)