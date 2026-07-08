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Italian PM Meloni's party proposes swift deportation of foreign offenders - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian PM Meloni's party proposes swift deportation of foreign offenders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Politics Immigration Italy Law Government

Italy Eyes Policy to Swiftly Deport Foreign Offenders, Strip Citizenship

Italian Government Proposes Tougher Measures on Foreign Offenders and Citizenship

Overview of the Draft Bill

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party presented a draft bill on Wednesday to promote the repatriation of convicted foreign offenders and make it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship.

Key Provisions of the Proposal

  • Under the proposal, all non-EU nationals sentenced to more than one year in prison would be deported to their home countries, regardless of whether they consent.
  • During a press conference in parliament, members of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party said deportations would take place under bilateral agreements to be negotiated with the countries concerned.
  • Offenders would have only limited grounds to challenge deportation, including the risk of inhuman treatment or the death penalty in their home country.
  • Repatriated prisoners would be barred from returning to Italy.
Impact on Citizenship Laws
  • Brothers of Italy lawmaker Sara Kelany said the proposal would also broaden the range of offences that could lead to the revocation of Italian citizenship for foreign-born offenders.
  • Parliament is separately discussing a proposal by coalition partner the League that would tighten citizenship requirements and make it easier to lose Italian nationality.

Political Context and Implications

  • With a parliamentary election due next year, the League and Brothers of Italy are facing pressure from Futuro Nazionale, an emerging far-right anti-immigration movement that polls suggest is drawing support away from both parties.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones )

Key Takeaways

  • Non‑EU nationals sentenced to over one year would face automatic deportation without consent.
  • Deportation carried out via bilateral agreements; deportees barred from returning.
  • Citizenship revocation expanded; grounds to contest limited to risk of inhuman treatment or death penalty.
  • Part of broader right‑wing crackdown: follows February naval blockade bill and dovetails with League’s citizenship tightening.
  • Political stakes rising ahead of 2027 elections, with pressure from far‑right Futuro Nazionale reducing support for Meloni’s coalition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the proposed bill by Meloni's party entail?
The bill aims to deport non-EU nationals convicted and sentenced to more than one year in prison, and make revoking Italian citizenship easier.
Who would be affected by the new deportation policy?
All non-EU nationals convicted of crimes with a sentence longer than one year could be deported under the proposal.
Can deported offenders challenge their removal from Italy?
Offenders would have limited grounds to challenge deportation, such as risks of inhuman treatment or death penalty in their home countries.
What other changes to citizenship are being discussed?
Apart from Meloni's party's bill, the League has proposed tightening requirements and further easing the process of losing Italian nationality.
Why are these immigration policies being proposed now?
Pressure from the emerging far-right Futuro Nazionale is leading the ruling parties to propose stricter immigration and citizenship laws ahead of elections.

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