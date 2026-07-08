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French lawmakers back police shootings law dubbed 'licence to kill' by critics - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French lawmakers back police shootings law dubbed 'licence to kill' by critics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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French Parliament Backs Controversial Police Shootings Law Sparking Debate

Overview and Reactions to the Proposed Police Shootings Law

By Layli Foroudi

Legislative Approval and Key Provisions

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French lawmakers have approved a proposed law that would give police officers involved in shootings the benefit of the doubt, which critics have dubbed a "licence to kill".

The proposition, a longstanding demand of the far-right, would mean that officers who killed someone by shooting would be presumed to have acted within the limits of the law, unless there was proof to the contrary.

The law was approved by 313 votes to 199 in the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, on Tuesday evening. The government has lent its support to the law, which still needs to be voted on by the upper house.

Statistics on Police Shootings in France

The number of fatal shootings by police in France is among the highest in Europe and rising. The agencies that carry out investigations of police in France, the IGPN and IGGN, recorded 69 people killed by police or gendarmerie officers in 2024, compared with 49 in 2023 and 50 in 2022.

Support and Criticism

Arguments from Proponents

Proponents of the law, including interior minister Laurent Nunez, say it is an important measure to protect police officers who work in dangerous conditions. Critics say it will lead to more killings and deny justice to victims' families.

Concerns from Human Rights Groups

Marie-Laure Geoffray of Amnesty International said that the law would slow down investigations into police violence and that the burden of proof would fall on the families of victims.

Government Defense

Defending the law, Nunez told parliament "it does not lead to penal irresponsibility — at any moment, if the circumstances are reunited, any prosecutor can reverse this presumption".

Context and Public Response

Background of Police Violence Allegations

The French government has come under pressure from activists and the public over repeated allegations of police violence and harassment, largely against Black and Arab men and boys, with some cases, such as the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in 2023, sparking nationwide riots.

Previous Legislation and Its Impact

A 2017 law expanded the scenarios in which police officers could use their firearms to include when they were unable to stop a vehicle, which academics found led to a fivefold rise in the number of fatal police shootings involving moving vehicles. 

Critics' Perspective

"There will be more deaths — if you authorise someone to use their firearm with the idea that they won't be accountable, then they will just shoot," said Pouria Amirshahi, a left-wing lawmaker. "This law grants police impunity."

Public Opposition and Petitions

More than 360,000 people have signed a petition against the law on the National Assembly website launched by Issam El Khalfaoui, whose son was shot dead by a police officer in 2021.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The law shifts the burden of proof onto prosecutors and victims’ families, sparking opposition and fears of increased impunity for police (diariosocialista.net).
  • Critics have mobilized quickly: over 100,000 people signed a petition against the bill and Amnesty International warns it could slow investigations into police violence (leparisien.fr).
  • Independent data shows a rising trend in police use of deadly force: IGPN reported 16 deaths in police missions in 2024 (up from 6 in 2023), and IGGN recorded over 9,000 aggressions against gendarmes in 2024, with a significant share involving weapons (lessor.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the proposed French police shootings law entail?
The law gives police the benefit of the doubt in shootings, presuming they acted legally unless proven otherwise.
Why do critics call it a 'licence to kill'?
Critics argue it will lead to increased police shootings and impunity, denying justice to victims' families.
How did lawmakers vote on the police shootings law?
The law was approved by 313 votes to 199 in the French National Assembly.
What impact has similar legislation previously had in France?
A 2017 law expanding police firearm use led to a fivefold increase in fatal police shootings involving moving vehicles.
What are the arguments in favor of the new law?
Proponents claim it protects officers working in dangerous conditions and supports police justice.

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